Hopewell man who went missing from CH adult center ID'ed as victim found dead at Petersburg landfill

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Police say the body found Monday morning near the Tri-City Regional Landfill is that of a Hopewell man who walked away from an adult care center a few days before.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Desiree McCurry said the state medical examiner’s office was able to identify 63-year-old Floyd Vines. McCurry said her department and Petersburg Police were coordinating the investigation “in order to determine the circumstances involved and how he arrived in Petersburg.”

Floyd Vines, 63, of Hopewell, wandered away Friday, April 26, 2024, from an adult activity center in Colonial Heights. Tuesday, police identified him as the person found dead Monday, April 30, 2024, at the landfill in Petersburg.

Vines had been missing since April 26. He was last seen around 8 a.m. in Hopewell getting aboard transportation to the Hope Unity Freedom Center at 2701 Boulevard in Colonial Heights. However, he was not on the return transportation from the HUF Center that afternoon, and police immediately began searching for him.

“Investigators believe that he may have been seen in the 2000 block of the Boulevard at approximately 9:45 a.m. and again at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of the Boulevard walking southbound,” McCurry said. Family members said he was wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and slide shoes at the time he vanished.

His body was found Monday morning near the landfill in the 300 block of Industrial Drive. At the time of discovery, Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said there was no evidence of foul play.

McCurry said the medical examiner was working to determine the cause of Vines’ death.

Anyone who might have information about the disappearance and death is asked to contact Colonial Heights Detective Christopher Velazquez at (804) 520-9329. The information also can be shared anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Medical examiner IDs body found at landfill as that of missing Hopewell man