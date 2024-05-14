Hopewell man killed on Edward Bland Court is the city's first homicide of the year

HOPEWELL – Two separate shootings Monday within seven hours claimed the life of one person and wounded another, police said.

The first was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Edward Bland Court in east Hopewell, police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email. James Larrelle Thomas, 40, of Hopewell, was shot multiple times and died later at TriCities Hospital.

Thomas’ death is Hopewell’s first homicide of 2024.

Then, around 9:30 a.m., a person was reported shot in the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue, also in east Hopewell. Not many details have been shared, but authorities said that the victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the homicide is asked to contact Hopewell Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284; or share that information anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips mobile app.

