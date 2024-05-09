Hopewell man charged with first-degree murder in woman's death at Colonial Heights park

COLONIAL HEIGHTS − A Hopewell man is in custody in Georgia charged with the April 18 shooting death of a woman at Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights.

Raymont Tasco, 57, was arrested Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Clayton County Jail in Georgia awaiting extradition to Colonial Heights.

He is charged with shooting Cynthia Chante "Cint" Solomon in the predawn hours of April 18. Solomon, 36, also of Hopewell, was found dead in the bank waters of the Appomattox River by a fisherman who told police he heard a gunshot followed by a splash. When he went to investigate, he saw Solomon's body in the water and what appeared to be car headlights backing away from the scene.

A Colonial Heights Police spokesperson credited assistance from Hopewell Police, Virginia State Police and Richmond International Airport Police in locating and arresting Tasco.

