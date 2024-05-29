Hopefuls' deadline is Tuesday for filing nomination papers

May 29—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Political candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to file nomination papers to have their names appear on the Aug. 10 primary election ballot.

Candidates who receive the most votes in the party primaries move on to the Nov. 5 general election representing their political party.

All voters can vote for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and nonpartisan county races regardless of political preference.

For more information, including the number of signatures of eligible voters required in each candidate's district, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).