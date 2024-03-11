Hopedale youth dies in Rumford, Maine, wreck

An 8-year-old boy from Hopedale died after a high-speed crash in Rumford, Maine.

Three others were injured in the two-car crash, which occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The youth was one of two passengers in a car driven by the boy's father, Matthew Kellogg, 42, of Hopedale. A 5-year-old boy was also in the vehicle. The two remained hospitalized with serious injuries Monday, according to Rumford police.

The boy who died was treated at the scene by other motorists and medical crews before he was transported to Rumford Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the second car, F. Michael Piveronas of Rumford, is also hospitalized.

Rumford police said alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. Beyond referencing speed and alcohol as part of the investigation, Rumford police are not releasing specifics about the crash.

In a separate statement, Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said investigators are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. He warned against "speculative accusations."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Hopedale youth dies in Maine wreck