‘There is hope after such tragedy’: Clarksville mother writes book in honor of child shot and killed

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is a group that keeps growing, though not by choice: parents who have lost a child to gun violence.

For the second year in a row, guns are the leading cause of death for Tennessee children.

It is often a heartbreaking and personal story, but one Fairlen Browning is sharing with others.

“Her small face was swollen and the bullet mark under her left eye was very visible,” Browning read from her book. “As we stood in front of his baby sister, his inquisitive little mind has one question: ‘Mommy, why does she have that mark under her eye?’ My response, ‘It’s where the angels kissed her.'”

Her book, “On the Wings of Grace: A Story of Loss, Hope, and Redemption” details Browning’s story, but shows the reality she has faced for the past 16 years.

This month, I’yanna Rawlins would have been 17 years old, getting ready for major events like prom and graduation. Instead, her mother, Browning, is honoring the life she had.

“She was such a jovial child, really even-tempered, wasn’t easily agitated, so she was just really a joy to her mom’s heart,” Browning remembered, smiling as she thought about her daughter.

While she remembers every detail about I’yanna and her personality, Browning, also remembers every detail of the day her daughter’s life was taken.

“About 45 minutes into my lunch, I started to receive phone calls,” she remembered.

That day, Browning had dropped off her 7-month-old child to stay with I’yanna’s father for the weekend. Browning and her ex shared custody of I’yanna at the time.

It was December 2007 when Clarksville police were called to the home. News 2 was there as investigators worked to figure out what led up to a murder-suicide.

“He had already killed our daughter, but once he saw the person, the person that came, he said when he turned into the street he heard a gunshot, which was unfortunately the final shot that he took to end his own life,” said Browning.

Browning explained that I’yanna had been shot and killed by her father. Then, Browning’s ex called another family member. As soon as the family member pulled up in the driveway, her ex shot and killed himself.

At the time, I’yanna was the youngest homicide victim in Clarksville.

“I knew there were two things that I could do: either live life as a victim or I could live in the memory of my daughter, and I knew regardless of her age, I knew that she would want me to live to make her name not a victim,” said Browning.

After the loss of her child, Browning started the local chapter of ‘Parents of Murdered Children’ as a way to help other parents who are going through the same grief.

“A lot of times as parents of murdered children, children begin to be identified by the crime that was committed against them,” Browning said.

Homicide is the fourth leading cause of death for children in Tennessee, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.

So far in 2024, there have been at least six juveniles who have been homicide victims in Davidson County. Those statistics are derived from unofficial reports in the MNPD’s weekly crime initiative book.

“While there may be a surprise of, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a lot,’ you’re not shocked by it because you understand no one is off limits. It can happen to anyone,” Browning said, which is why she now works to help others on their journeys of grief and healing.

“There is hope after such tragedy,” said Browning. “I’yanna’s story is not the story of her murder, it is the story of her mom being able to take tragedy and turn it into the ability to help and heal others. She had a life. She had something of value, and as her mom I was the only person that was going to be able to speak for her.”

“On the Wings of Grace: A Story of Loss, Hope, and Redemption” is available for pre-sale on her website.

