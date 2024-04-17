HOPE students raise $21K for Colorado teens in need

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The students at HOPE at Alpha Learning Academy in Pueblo have raised $21,000 for local organizations aiding teens in need.

On Tuesday, April 16, HOPE Online Learning Academy Co-op announced that a group of 11 students who are part of a one-year leadership program under the Pueblo Youth Action Council (PYAC), were actively involved with the process of identifying areas of need, raising funds to assist with those needs, and selecting beneficiaries.

PYAC is a program of the Packard Fund for Pueblo that partners with YouthRoots in order to develop the next generation of philanthropists and community leaders. One of the primary focuses of PYAC is to help young leaders understand the importance of resource development by having the students take a proactive role in the process.

The students’ research indicated that there was a need for more support for children under 18 experiencing poverty and homelessness, and for mental health services for teens. They began to raise money by selecting partnerships for fundraising. To raise money, the students:

Staffed Pizza Ranch Buffet for one night, responsible for serving, bussing, food running and cleaning the restaurant

Promoted two days of dining at Panda Express for 10% of all sales

Sold concessions at HOPE Alpha Learning Academy

Wrote and delivered pitches to local business owners with personal stories and explanations of how the funds would be used to support the community

The students then chose beneficiaries of the funds who target the specific needs that were identified. The recipients are:

Boys and Girls Club: $6,000

Posada: $1,000

Pueblo Cooperative Care: $5,000

Spark the Change: $4,000

A ceremony to present the checks will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at 1 p.m. at INBank, located at 101 Main Street in Pueblo.

