Hope Starts Here 5k brings new beginnings for former inmates as they rejoin society

There was a 5k Saturday morning in the name of second chances, and it’s part of Operation New Hope’s mission to reintegrate those affected by the criminal justice system into the workforce and keep them from falling back into a life of crime.

Everybody deserves a second chance at life. That idea drives the mission of Jacksonville-based nonprofit Operation New Hope and their annual Hope Starts Here 5k. The event raises funds to help reintegrate former criminals back into the workforce and society.

The organization helped people like Aaron Hill, who was released from prison 7 years ago, now works for Miller Electric and has full custody of his kids again. He said his life was forever changed.

“I was scared. I was afraid I was going to go back,” he explained. “We need that support system to be a productive citizen, not only to society in general but to our families.

Sam Ishee is the CFO of Florida Capital Bank, who helped fund the event 3 years in a row and also finished first place in this year’s 5k, clocking in at 19 minutes and 39 seconds.

“It’s a great motivation, you know, as you look towards the finish and you think about all the great things this organization does and just be happy to be part of it,” Ishee said.

Every single person that crossed the finish line and every single dollar raised helped a cause giving vital second chances in life to those going through the criminal justice system.

“[Nearly] 25% of people that come out of Florida’s criminal justice system go back into the prison system. Only 8% of our clients recidivate with that support and training, so what we do works,” said Amanda Mahan with Operation New Hope.

Mahan said that the 5k managed to raise over $25,000 this year all in the name of new beginnings.

