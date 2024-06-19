Hope Scholarship board bans troubled Martinsburg microschool from program

The Hope Scholarship is West Virginia's education saving account program that gives students roughly $4,400 per student in taxpayer money that would otherwise go to public schools. (Hope Scholarship photo)

Board members overseeing the Hope Scholarship, the state’s education savings account program, have permanently banned a troubled microschool from participating in the program.

The Hive Learning Academy, a microschool located in Martinsburg, opened in 2023 then had to close during the school year, leaving families scrambling to find an alternative.

Following allegations of Hope Scholarship violations, board members on Tuesday voted to terminate the approved education service provider status of The Hive and halt any future scholarships.

Additionally, board staff were directed to turn over their preliminary audit findings and supporting documentation regarding the Hive to the state Auditor’s Office for its ongoing investigation into the microschool.

This could include a potential determination for criminal prosecution, according to West Virginia State Treasury Communications Director Jared Hunt.

“Since this matter is subject of an ongoing investigation, we won’t be able to comment or offer further information on specifics of the situation to allow that process to appropriately progress,” Hunt wrote in an email.

This is the second education provider disqualified from participating in the Hope Scholarship since it launched for the 2022-2023 school year. The program gives roughly $4,400 per student in taxpayer money to families to use for private school, homeschooling and more.

Lawmakers added microschools to Hope Scholarship eligibility

State lawmakers last year voted to add microschools to participate in the Hope Scholarship — the nation’s broadest education savings account program.

Microschools are education facilities that often look like a blend of homeschooling and private schools. They’re largely unregulated.

Education service providers interested in receiving Hope dollars to cover student tuition aren’t required to submit a business or education plan up front.

Hive founder Kaela Zimmerman told The 74, a non-profit national education newsroom, earlier this year that a lack of cash flow largely contributed to the school’s closure.

She added that she and her cofounder never intended to “avoid our responsibilities.”

Parents said Hive students were largely “hanging out” on their phones and that their kids’ learning days lacked structure.

Education service providers “have to provide educational services in accordance with the Hope Scholarship Act law and board rules,” Hunt said. The requirements include criminal background checks for employees working with students.

The Hope Scholarship has swiftly expanded since its launch, and more than 5,000 students were awarded the scholarship this past school year.

According to the Treasurer’s office, 9,224 students have been awarded the Hope Scholarship for the 2024-25 school year. The scholarship amount for the coming school year will be $4,921.39.

Lawmakers recently approved an additional $27 million for the program to account for the increase in student participation.

The post Hope Scholarship board bans troubled Martinsburg microschool from program appeared first on West Virginia Watch.