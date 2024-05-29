‘I hope you rot and I hope you get caught.’ Family of GA man shot to death wants justice

A family said a grandfather looking forward to the birth of his latest grandchild won’t get to meet the newborn after someone shot and killed him.

49-year-old John Donahue’s family said he was an innocent bystander.

Forest Park police are now searching for the gunman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I hope you rot and I hope you get caught,” Donahue’s daughter, Carley Stiles, told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

It was a message to the person who took her father’s life.

Stiles said the gunman didn’t just take away a father.

She said he took away a grandfather who was looking forward to her baby who is due in a couple of months.

“I was just speaking to him and he said that he wanted to meet the grandbaby. I told him that he had to be here ‘cause he was already having heart problems,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Forest Park police say Donahue had even bigger problems on Burks Road on May 20.

They say they arrived and found him unresponsive, wounded by a bullet.

He later died. “That was the only parent I had left,” Stiles said through tears.

Stiles said she was told her father wasn’t the intended target that day, that the gunman was shooting at a woman.

“And he was just sitting there on his tablet and got shot,” she said.

Police have not confirmed that account.

Stiles said this is so unfair, “We didn’t deserve this. My babies deserve their grandpa.”

Police say they are working tirelessly to bring justice to the victim and his family.

You can donate to a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses HERE.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:







