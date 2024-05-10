Hope Mills woman arrested after allegedly boarding school bus Thursday

A Hope Mills woman was arrested Friday morning after allegedly boarding a school bus Thursday afternoon as it dropped off children, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Jayna Rae Hawkins, 38, is charged with trespassing on a school bus, a news release said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Hawkins reportedly entered the bus at the intersection of Ahoskie Drive and Biscoe Street when it stopped to drop off students from Hope Mills Middle School.

She was released from jail on a $2,500 unsecured bail, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if Hawkins had any connection to the school or students.

"We remind the public and parents that school personnel and students are the only ones allowed to be on the bus. While parents can walk their children to the bus, they cannot enter it," the Sheriff's Office said in the release.

Hawkins is at least the third person arrested for allegedly trespassing on a school bus since December.

