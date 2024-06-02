Hope Mills man charged in apartment shootout was already wanted in assault of same victim

A Hope Mills man was already wanted for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend May 3, when 11 days later he held her at gunpoint and got into a shootout with a friend who intervened, according to court records.

Terrance Jarod Kerr, 30, is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in an enclosed area to incite fear and one count each of first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a felon in the May 14 shooting at an apartment on Drypoint Lane near Hope Mills.

He is also charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count each of assault by pointing a gun, robbery with a dangerous weapon, interfering with emergency communication, possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor larceny in the May 3 incident.

According to an arrest warrant, on May 14, Kerr allegedly went to the apartment he had shared with his ex-girlfriend, A'Naya Stancil, 22, and held her at gunpoint.

Anthony David, 38, who was also in the apartment, drew a weapon in response and the two men were in a standoff before Kerr reportedly opened fire and a shootout ensued, the record states. A bullet struck David in the back and Kerr was shot three times. According to a GoFundMe page raising money to help David with medical bills, he and Stancil were coworkers.

More: Gray's Creek fire chief arrested, charged with a felony

When Stancil attempted to close the door of the room that Kerr was in, according to the report, Kerr allegedly shot her in the shoulder. The bullet broke a rib before exiting her back, the record states.

All three were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Kerr was served with the warrants Wednesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the records, on May 3, Kerr allegedly pulled a gun on Stancil, after chasing her vehicle two miles as she drove away from the apartment following a domestic dispute, an arrest report said. Once Stancil's vehicle stopped, he allegedly blocked it in, pointed a gun at her and her passenger then fled with Stancil's cellphone when she tried to call 911.

The two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm are for a 2018 conviction in Guilford County for felony breaking and entering, the record states.

His bail is set at $400,000.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Terrance Kerr charged in shootout at Cumberland County apartment May 14