Hope Mills man arrested for allegedly uploading lewd video of young girls to Dropbox

A Hope Mills man was arrested Tuesday on allegations he uploaded a lewd video of young girls to the internet.

Brandon Michael Sanders, 24, is charged with one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor and a charge of probation violation.

According to a Hope Mills Police Department arrest warrant, video showed two girls around 10 years old dancing and showing their genitals.

Investigators first learned of the video after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the State Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 12.

After the SBI subpoenaed records from Dropbox, investigators learned the IP address for the computer used to upload the video was connected to Sanders' family home on Bretton Woods Drive in Hope Mills, a probable cause affidavit states. Hope Mills police was contacted May 9 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the record states.

Ultimately, Sanders was connected to the video through a username, social media accounts and an email address.

The probation violation against Sanders is related to a conviction in September in Hoke County for misdemeanor charges of larceny, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In that case, he was sentenced to 12 months probation, Department of Adult Correction records show.

He remained in the Cumberland County jail Friday with bail set at $30,000, jail records show.

The court record states that if released, he is prohibited from contacting anyone under 18 years old.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Hope Mills man allegedly uploaded lewd videos of children to internet