Hope Mills approves raises for police and firefighters. What's on tap for other employees?

The town of Hope Mills voted this month to increase pay for its police officers and firefighters immediately and to employ a plan to raise pay across the board for town employees.

Initially, Commissioner Elyse Craver opposed the immediate increase on March 7 at the annual budget session for fiscal year 2024-25, stating that prioritizing pay raises for some departments over others was unfair.

But, after discussion among members, the board unanimously approved raises, with all members agreeing that public safety salaries are a priority.

"The total percentage increase for police and fire employees is just over 6% for the current year," Coronda Regan, Hope Mills deputy town clerk, said Monday. "There will also be a 2% increase on July 1 with the new budget year."

Immediate raises for police and fire will cost the town $106,650, according to the study.

Hope Mills employee pay is 16.48% below the average when compared to 12 neighboring markets and recently conducted a pay study to evaluate the need for salary increases for town employees.

Raises prompted by pay study findings

The raises for Hope Mills employees were prompted by a pay study approved in October which found that town employees earned 16.48% less than 12 neighboring jurisdictions.

The study, conducted by Piedmont Triad Regional Council Management and presented to the board before the vote by analyst David Hill, compared Hope Mills salaries to those in Aberdeen, Garner, Red Springs, Cary, Laurinburg, Sanford, Fayetteville, Lumberton, Southern Pines, Fuquay-Varina, Pinehurst, and Cumberland County. Hope Mills police officer pay was 18.43% below the market average, Hill said.

“The whole purpose of a pay study is to determine where the best possible place is for the local government to be competitively placed in their local market,” Hill told commissioners.

Previously reported: Hope Mills Board of Commissioners approves pay study for town employees. Here's why.

In addition to the immediate pay increase for police and firefighters, the starting salary for a Hope Mills police officer was increased from $41,935 to $47,452 on March 25. Those hired after July 1 will make $48,401, Regan said Monday.

New firefighters will also be offered higher pay, with starting salaries increasing from $39,341 to $43,041. On July 1, the starting salary will be $43,902.

"The pay study applies to all employees," Regan said. "The remaining town of Hope Mills staff will receive their increases at the start of the next fiscal year which begins July 1, 2024. There will also be a 2% cost of living increase ... with the new budget year."

During the presentation, Hill said that to increase employee retention and make Hope Mills competitive, the town should adopt a plan to increase salaries and create new pay scales to better compete with other markets.

Previously reported: Police officers in Spring Lake are going to get a pay raise. Here's how much

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Hope Mills pay study shows employee pay is 16% lower than neighbors