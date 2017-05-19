Hope or Hype: Delicious Beauty Trends!

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

Chocolate is fabulous on strawberries, ice cream, cookies … and on our bodies too!? Reality TV stars Natalie and Olivia from “WAGS L.A.” volunteer to try a trendy chocolate massage at Creative Chakra, then weigh in on other edible foodie beauty treatments.

“The obvious question here is, is it edible?” asks Natalie – and the answer yes! The organic massage ingredients include coconut, coconut butter, and cacao powder. First, they get a little sound therapy, and then the chocolate goes on.

“It’s very nourishing for your skin,” their masseuse assures them. “That was nice!” concludes Natalie. “Oh yeah, baby!” says Olivia says.

“Everything was so relaxing,” Natalie says afterward. “The cocoa butter and the chocolate on your skin was better than any massage I’ve ever had.”

Dermatologist Dr. Sonya Batra explains, “Massage is great for the digestive system, great for the lymphatic system. But the idea with this is that with chocolate we’re talking about flavenols that are supposed to be antioxidants. Did you notice a difference with your skin?”

“All I noticed was that it was very relaxing and my skin felt phenomenal,” says Natalie.

Dr. Batra says, “I have to say from a medical standpoint, this is complete hype. You probably had a great massage, super-relaxing. But I’m just not sure that what they’re touting it as helps your skin.”

Next up – sake baths. Natalie has tried a sake-infused bath product and she’s a fan. “It was phenomenal! It really did make my skin feel soft, and it wasn’t greasy or weird,” she says. Dr. Batra explains that the concept of a sake bath originated in Japan, when it was noticed that workers who produced the fermented rice wine product had lovely smooth hands.

“It’s a great source amino acids and it has something called kojic acid, which is a lightening ingredient for the skin,” Dr. Batra adds – and her verdict is hope as sake has lightening, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties.