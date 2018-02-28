Hope Hicks resigns as Trump’s White House communications director

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, announced her resignation on Wednesday. The announcement comes a day after she appeared on Capitol Hill to testify about the Russia investigation.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View