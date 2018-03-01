Hope Hicks' Resignation Sends Tweeters Into Joke Overdrive

Watch news, TV and more on Yahoo View.



When Hope Hicks announced on Wednesday that she was quitting her job as White House communications director, Twitter brought the jokes.

News of Hicks’ resignation came just one day after she admitted during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump sometimes needed her to tell “white lies”:

When you hear Hope Hicks is resigning after testifying for just 8 hours. pic.twitter.com/8POqm0Hzag

— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 28, 2018

Hope Hicks OUT. Who will be the next to go?! #TheCelebrityAppresident#BringBackTheMoochpic.twitter.com/d1NwtjveVS

— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 28, 2018

"You know, I'm glad we gave her that name, so there could be so many amazing jokes on Twitter today." -- Hope Hicks' parents

— Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 28, 2018

Trump Administration "In Memoriam": Hope Hicks edition pic.twitter.com/PmPFVzwkCm

— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 28, 2018

Hope Hicks lasted approximately 19.6 Scaramuccis as communications director

— Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) February 28, 2018

Welcome to the fun new game show we call "Everything Trump Touches Dies!"



You'll be competing for fabulous prizes like public humiliation, career destruction, sky high legal bills, and future unemployment!



HOPE HICKS! COME ON DOWN!#ETTD

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 28, 2018

Hope Hicks looks down at her notebook. With a red pen she neatly crosses out the name:

-HOPE HICKS



She weeps and closes the notebook...

— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 28, 2018

Lasting over a year in this White House is a pretty impressive feat.

— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) February 28, 2018

HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL

— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 28, 2018

oh my god how did it take me this long to realize they need

A NEW HOPE

— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 28, 2018

Probably too much to hope for someone to use the front page headline "Hope's Solo"

— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 28, 2018

This White House is like Game of Thrones except you don't like any of the characters

— Kyle Volz (@Kyle_Volz) February 28, 2018

DO YOU WANNA COME RUN WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS pic.twitter.com/lRTUirxTTX

— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 28, 2018

The White House Communications Director Job is just a few steps away from becoming the Defense Against The Dark Arts job at Hogwarts in terms of turnover. https://t.co/47M5kE7nwl

— Andrew Wyrich (@AndrewWyrich) February 28, 2018

Hope Floats Out of White House

— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) February 28, 2018

10 months ago we had Hope Hicks, Tom Price and Sean Spicer. Now we have no hope, no price and no spice

— Jimmy Geurts (@JimmyGeurts) February 28, 2018