    Hope Hicks' Resignation Sends Tweeters Into Joke Overdrive

    Lee Moran

    When Hope Hicks announced on Wednesday that she was quitting her job as White House communications director, Twitter brought the jokes.

    News of Hicks’ resignation came just one day after she admitted during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump sometimes needed her to tell “white lies”: