Hope & Healing celebrates 50 years with annual sexual assault awareness luncheon

Celebrating 50 years, the Hope and Healing Survivor Resource Center will host its annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1 at the University of Akron Grand Ballroom.

Rosa Beltre, president and CEO of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, will give the keynote address before the Summit Regional Human Trafficking Task Force receives the Dodie Sacia No HARM Award. The award acknowledges the task force's work in protecting vulnerable individuals in the community.

A surprise announcement about the resource center will come at the event, according to a Hope and Healing Survivor Resource Center news release.

The luncheon is open to the public. To RSVP, visit https://hopeandhealingresources.org/50-year/.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hope & Healing to host assault awareness luncheon on April 1