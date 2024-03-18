“Hope he gets the care he needs,” machete attack victim on suspect’s mental incompetency finding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For 19-year-old Seth Gott, the hardest thing about his recovery from a machete attack at Auditorium Shores was not being able to play music for a month.

Seth Gott, 19, seriously injured in January machete attack. (KXAN photo/Brianna Hollis)

“I could not hold a guitar pick, I could not hold a drumstick,” he said.

In January, the Austin Police Department says a man randomly attacked Gott on the trail, with a machete.

“Rolling around on the ground, trying not to get hit the best I can,” Gott told KXAN from his hospital bed shortly after the attack.

The suspect was indicted on aggravated assault and attempted murder charges, according to court documents, but no trial will follow. Court records show that a judge deemed him mentally incompetent and committed him to a mental health facility.

“I kind of expected it,” Gott said. “I hope that he can get the care that he needs. I don’t know if that will happen or what the care is like wherever he’s going. But I do hope whatever happens is good for him.”

The 19-year-old remains in good spirits, and said that he typically doesn’t think much about the attack outside of his occupational and physical therapy appointments.

He’s even gone back to Auditorium Shores.

“It was really pretty. It was sort of like visiting a dream, or seeing the last place you thought you’d ever see a second time,” he said.

Two months after the attack, Gott’s focusing on his music – and paying it forward.

“I think if you don’t stay positive after something like this, you’ll kind of lose your mind,” he said.

KXAN has reached out to the defendant’s attorney and will update this story when we hear back.

