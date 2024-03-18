Hope Christian Academy leads the charge at Regional National History Day Contest

Mar. 18—DICKINSON — Dickinson State University (DSU) was abuzz with excitement and scholarly enthusiasm on March 13 as it hosted the Western Regional Contest for National History Day in North Dakota. This prestigious annual event, held in the university's Student Center Ballroom, brought together young historians from Hope Christian Academy, Trinity High School, Hettinger Public School, Dickinson High School, Bowman County High School, Beulah Public Schools, Killdeer High School, Beach High School, South Heart School and Scranton Public School, who presented a diverse array of research projects.

Under this year's theme, "Turning Points in History," participants delved into significant historical moments and figures, with topics ranging from the cultural impacts of Native American boarding schools in North Dakota, to the strategic importance of the Spanish American War. The projects showcased not only the students' deep engagement with their chosen subjects, but also their ability to connect local and national histories to broader historical narratives.

Local educators and volunteers, including DSU faculty and students, played a crucial role in the event's success, offering support and guidance to the young participants.

"The program is a great way for kids to learn more about the history of not only North Dakota but the world," Alex Bibb, a DSU student and volunteer judge, said highlighting the educational value of the contest.

Students competed in various categories, including individual and group exhibits, with the aim of advancing to the state contest scheduled for April 17 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck. The excitement was palpable as participants eagerly awaited the announcement of those who would move on to the next level of competition.

Among the standout projects from Dickinson Middle School, sponsored by Alyssa Wagner, were insightful examinations of Yellowstone National Park's conservation legacy, the complex history of Native American boarding schools and the transformative impact of the Homestead Act. Trinity Elementary, under the sponsorship of Tina Meyer, contributed a detailed exploration of the Marquis de Mores and the harsh North Dakota winter of 1886.

Dr. Jeff Wells, Dennis and Vaune Johnson Endowed Chair in U.S. History at DSU, expressed gratitude for the continued partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

"I'm also thankful for the volunteers and support we get from across campus and the community to make this event possible," Wells said, emphasizing the collective effort behind the contest's organization.

In addition to the competition, the event featured educational workshops and presentations. William Hansard, outreach coordinator for the Theodore Roosevelt Center at DSU, provided insights into Theodore Roosevelt's contributions as a writer and historian, offering students tips on leveraging primary sources for their projects.

The contest not only served as a platform for students to showcase their academic skills, but also as a testament to the importance of history in understanding the present and shaping the future.

Bob Fuhrman, director of the Dickinson Museum Center, and Jessica Stratton, Joachim Museum collection manager, led the judging panel, assisted by DSU students. Their expertise and feedback were invaluable to the participants, many of whom expressed a newfound appreciation for historical research and analysis.

Looking ahead, first and second-place winners at the state contest will have the opportunity to compete at the national level in June, at the University of Maryland, College Park. This progression underscores the contest's role in fostering a deep engagement with history among young learners.

Students, teachers, or parents interested in participating in next year's contest are encouraged to reach out to Madison Milbrath, the education outreach coordinator at the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

