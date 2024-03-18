Hope Christian Academy leads the charge at Regional National History Day Contest
Mar. 18—DICKINSON — Dickinson State University (DSU) was abuzz with excitement and scholarly enthusiasm on March 13 as it hosted the Western Regional Contest for National History Day in North Dakota. This prestigious annual event, held in the university's Student Center Ballroom, brought together young historians from Hope Christian Academy, Trinity High School, Hettinger Public School, Dickinson High School, Bowman County High School, Beulah Public Schools, Killdeer High School, Beach High School, South Heart School and Scranton Public School, who presented a diverse array of research projects.
Under this year's theme, "Turning Points in History," participants delved into significant historical moments and figures, with topics ranging from the cultural impacts of Native American boarding schools in North Dakota, to the strategic importance of the Spanish American War. The projects showcased not only the students' deep engagement with their chosen subjects, but also their ability to connect local and national histories to broader historical narratives.
Local educators and volunteers, including DSU faculty and students, played a crucial role in the event's success, offering support and guidance to the young participants.
"The program is a great way for kids to learn more about the history of not only North Dakota but the world," Alex Bibb, a DSU student and volunteer judge, said highlighting the educational value of the contest.
Students competed in various categories, including individual and group exhibits, with the aim of advancing to the state contest scheduled for April 17 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck. The excitement was palpable as participants eagerly awaited the announcement of those who would move on to the next level of competition.
Among the standout projects from Dickinson Middle School, sponsored by Alyssa Wagner, were insightful examinations of Yellowstone National Park's conservation legacy, the complex history of Native American boarding schools and the transformative impact of the Homestead Act. Trinity Elementary, under the sponsorship of Tina Meyer, contributed a detailed exploration of the Marquis de Mores and the harsh North Dakota winter of 1886.
Dr. Jeff Wells, Dennis and Vaune Johnson Endowed Chair in U.S. History at DSU, expressed gratitude for the continued partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota.
"I'm also thankful for the volunteers and support we get from across campus and the community to make this event possible," Wells said, emphasizing the collective effort behind the contest's organization.
In addition to the competition, the event featured educational workshops and presentations. William Hansard, outreach coordinator for the Theodore Roosevelt Center at DSU, provided insights into Theodore Roosevelt's contributions as a writer and historian, offering students tips on leveraging primary sources for their projects.
The contest not only served as a platform for students to showcase their academic skills, but also as a testament to the importance of history in understanding the present and shaping the future.
Bob Fuhrman, director of the Dickinson Museum Center, and Jessica Stratton, Joachim Museum collection manager, led the judging panel, assisted by DSU students. Their expertise and feedback were invaluable to the participants, many of whom expressed a newfound appreciation for historical research and analysis.
Looking ahead, first and second-place winners at the state contest will have the opportunity to compete at the national level in June, at the University of Maryland, College Park. This progression underscores the contest's role in fostering a deep engagement with history among young learners.
Students, teachers, or parents interested in participating in next year's contest are encouraged to reach out to Madison Milbrath, the education outreach coordinator at the State Historical Society of North Dakota.
Air Trajectory
1st- Trinity High School- 19B White
2nd- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
3rd- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
4th- Hope Christian Academy- 16B Blue
5th- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
Anatomy and Physiology
1st- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
2nd- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
3rd- Bowman County High School- 8B
4th- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
5th- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
6th- Trinity High School- 19B White
Can't Judge a Power
1st- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
2nd- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
3rd- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
4th- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
Codebusters
1st — Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
2nd — Dickinson Middle School- 38 DMS Blue
Ecology
1st- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
2nd- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
3rd- Killdeer High School- 6B Cowboys
4th- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
5th- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
6th- Trinity High School- 19B White
Fast Facts
1st- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
2nd- Trinity High School- 19B White
3rd- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
4th- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
5th- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
6th- Bowman County High School- 8B
Forestry
1st- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
2nd- Bowman County High School- 8B
3rd- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
4th- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
5th- Trinity High School- 19B White
6th- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
Fossils
1st- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
2nd- Trinity High School- 19B White
3rd- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
4th- Bowman County High School- 8B
5th- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
Microbe Mission
1st- Bowman County High School- 8B
2nd- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
3rd- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
4th- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
5th- Killdeer High School- 6B Cowboys
6th- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
Optics
1st- Trinity High School- 19B White
2nd- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
3rd- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
4th- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
5th- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
6th- Killdeer High School- 6B Cowboys
Tower
1st- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
2nd- Trinity High School- 19B White
3rd- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
4th- Killdeer High School- 6B Cowboys
5th- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
6th- Bowman County High School- 8B
Wheeled Vehicle
1st- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
2nd- Killdeer High School- 6B Cowboys
3rd- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
4th- Trinity High School- 19B White
Write It Do It
1st- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
2nd- Bowman County High School- 8B
3rd- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
4th- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
5th- Trinity High School- 19B White
6th- Dickinson Middle School- 38 DMS Blue
Overall Team Results
1st- Hope Christian Academy-16B Blue
2nd- Trinity High School- 19B White
3rd- Beulah Public Schools- 5B BMS
4th- Hettinger Public School- 14B Blue
5th- Hettinger Public School- 15B White
6th- Bowman County High School- 8B
7th- Killdeer High School- 6B Cowboys
8th- Dickinson Middle School- 38 DMS Blue
Air Trajectory
1st- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
2nd- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
3rd- Bowman County High School- 9C White
4th- Killdeer High School- 7C Cowboys
5th- Beach High School- 11C Buccaneers
Anatomy and Physiology
1st- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
2nd- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
3rd- Trinity High School- 18C Red
4th- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
5th- Scranton Public School- 12C Miners
6th- Beach High School- 11C Buccaneers
Chemistry Lab
1st- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
2nd- Hettinger Public School- 13C
3rd- NA
4th- Beach Public Schools- 4C BHS
5th- South Heart School- 2C Eagles
6th- Beach High School- 11C Buccaneers
Codebusters
1st- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
2nd- Scranton Public School- 12C Miners
3rd- Beach High School- 11C Buccaneers
4th- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
5th- NA
6th- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
Ecology
1st- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
2nd- Killdeer High School- 7C Cowboys
3rd- South Heart School- 2C Eagles
4th- Trinity High School- 18C Red
5th- Hettinger Public School- 13C
6th- Beach High School- 11C Buccaneers
Fermi Questions
1st- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
2nd- Hettinger Public School- 13C
3rd- South Heart School- 2C Eagles
4th- Trinity High School- 18C Red
5th- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
6th- Bowman County High School- 8B
Forestry
1st- Hettinger Public School- 13C
2nd- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
3rd- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
4th- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
5th- Bowman County High School- 8B
6th- Trinity High School- 18C Red
Fossils
1st- Hettinger Public School- 13C
2nd- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
3rd- Trinity High School- 18C Red
4th- Scranton Public School- 12C Miners
5th- NA
6th- Killdeer High School- 7C Cowboys
Microbe Mission
1st- Scranton Public School- 12C Miners
2nd- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
3rd- Bowman County High School- 8B
4th- Trinity High School- 18C Red
5th- Beach High School- 11C Buccaneers
6th- Killdeer High School- 7C Cowboys
Optics
1st- Trinity High School- 18C Red
2nd- South Heart School- 2C Eagles
3rd- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
4th- Hettinger Public School- 13C
5th- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
6th- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
Scrambler
1st- Bowman County High School- 8B
2nd- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
3rd- Scranton Public School- 12C Miners
4th- Hettinger Public School- 13C
5th- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
6th- Killdeer High School- 7C Cowboys
Tower
1st- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
2nd- Killdeer High School- 7C Cowboys
3rd- Hettinger Public School- 13C
4th- Trinity High School- 18C Red
5th- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
6th- Bowman County High School- 9C White
Write It Do It
1st- Bowman County High School- 9C White
2nd- Trinity High School- 18C Red
3rd- South Heart School- 2C Eagles
4th- Killdeer High School- 7C Cowboys
5th- Scranton Public School- 12C Miners
6th- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
Overall Team Results
1st- Hope Christian Academy- 17C White
2nd- Trinity High School- 18C Red
3rd- Hettinger Public School- 13C
4th- Dickinson Hich School- 1C DHS Nerd White
5th- Bowman County High School- 9C White
6th- Beulah Public Schools- 4C BHS
7th- Killdeer High School- 7C Cowboys
8th- Beach High School- 11C Buccaneers
9th- South Heart School- 2C Eagles
10th- Scranton Public School- 12C Miners