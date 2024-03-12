The Hope Chest prom dress giveaway in NC started as a senior project
The Hope Chest in Franklin County helps students in need of a dress for prom.
The Hope Chest in Franklin County helps students in need of a dress for prom.
The category has nowhere near the presence of AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) or storage and retrieval systems, but exosuits are increasing in acceptance for their ability to eliminate the repetitive stress that comes with lifting and moving heavy loads all day. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to take Verve Motion’s SafeLift Exosuit for a spin. It’s a bit awkward, though most use cases don’t involve wearing the system atop business casual dress in the middle of a crowded convention center (I assume).
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
Chewing gum may have some surprising mental health benefits, but experts say you don't want to overdo it.
In enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS), usage-based pricing — a pricing model in which customers are charged only when they use a product or service — is gaining ground. Often, companies paying for usage-based-pricing products struggle to figure out what to bill their own customers for said products. "This is a new challenge for engineers, as they need to build a real-time infrastructure to put cost control in place and integrate usage data with product and revenue teams," Peter Marton, co-founder and CEO of OpenMeter, told TechCrunch in an interview.
More than 93,000 shoppers are hooked on its vitamin C formula, saying it helps reveal brighter, more radiant skin.
Uber's future will be greener, more affordable, and able to challenge Amazon at its own rapid delivery game, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi predicted while onstage this week at SXSW. To achieve that, Uber has to make it easier and cheaper for drivers to access electric vehicles. While "sustainability" is a favorite term for corporations to bandy about, Uber has set targets and earmarked $800 million to help drivers use electric vehicles.
'I would purchase these over AirPods without hesitation,' one reviewer says. Music to our ears, indeed.
The Falcons gave good money to Darnell Mooney.
In today's edition: Djokovic's stunning loss, the four-man race for NHL MVP, NFL free agency roundup, the Wooden Award finalists, and more.
Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired by the Mets on June 1.
Huffman and Loughlin unwittingly became the faces of the widespread scheme in 2019. However, the actresses took different paths navigating the scandal.
People may not have grasped this yet, but companies that process data are increasingly aware that they need to handle voice as personally identifiable information. This is particularly true in Europe in the context of GDPR: While many companies are hoping to build AI on top of voice data, in many cases, this requires removing biometric information first. This is where Nijta hopes to help: by providing AI-powered speech anonymization technology to clients that need to comply with privacy requirements.
The Eagles don't usually pay big money for running backs, but they see Barkley as a true difference maker, much like Christian McCaffrey has been for the 49ers.
And the Oscar(s) went to...
Miami Beach has implemented curfews, raised parking prices and is imposing fines on some short-term rentals.
Stars got everything from gourmet popcorn and comfy boxers to an all-inclusive getaway at a Swiss chalet.
Don't let daylight saving time get between you and your precious slumber.
These sustainable Cariuma kicks have sold out repeatedly, and they're only $85.
"I hate making phone calls," one woman says. Ahead, experts explain what's behind techno stress and phone phobia.
Readyverse Studios partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to help bring the popular novel to the metaverse across web3. “Open” is a third-person battle royale experience in which players compete against each other in game-show-styled, multi-round collaborative modes using various gaming techniques, such as shooting, tactical positioning and driving.