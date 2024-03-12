The Hope Chest prom dress giveaway in NC started as a senior project

TechCrunch

People may not have grasped this yet, but companies that process data are increasingly aware that they need to handle voice as personally identifiable information. This is particularly true in Europe in the context of GDPR: While many companies are hoping to build AI on top of voice data, in many cases, this requires removing biometric information first. This is where Nijta hopes to help: by providing AI-powered speech anonymization technology to clients that need to comply with privacy requirements.