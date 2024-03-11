Hopdale boy, 8, dies in two-car crash in Maine; father and brother seriously injured

RUMFORD, Maine — Police say an 8-year-old Hopedale boy was killed, and his father and 5-year-old brother are recovering from life-threatening injuries after an automobile accident Saturday in this community of 6,000 residents about 50 miles northwest of Augusta.

Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan, in a statement released Monday, said Matthew Kellogg, 42, of Hopedale, and his 5-year-old son, remain hospitalized in serious but stable condition. But Kellogg's 8-year-old son, whose name was not released, died in Saturday's crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, F. Michael Piveronas of Rumford, also remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the chief said in his statement.

Alcohol is suspected to be involved in the crash, although police did not say who they believe was drinking.

"We ask the public and the media to keep speculation to a minimum as to the facts of this crash," Milligan said in his statement. "Please be patient while we meticulously do our job. Assumptions by those not directly involved tend to cause more harm than good. Regardless of who may be at fault and what charges may follow, let's remember that a lot of people are grieving right now and adding to that grief with speculative accusations and assumptions is inappropriate and unnecessary."

Police say game warden, nurse were first to respond to accident

According to a press release from Rumford police, the crash occurred about 3:13 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 2. Police said a Subaru Impreza, driven by Kellogg, was driving eastbound when it collided with a Volvo 80 driven by Piveronas.

A game warden and a nurse who were in the area were the first to respond, police said in the release. They found the 8-year-old boy unconscious and began performing "life-saving measures." The crash closed the road for more than three hours.

Milligan said the crash remains under investigation and no more details will be released until it's completed. No one has been charged.

"The Rumford police and other assisting agencies, in conjunction with the Office of the District Attorney, are actively investigating the crash, collecting and reviewing evidence, and conducting witness interviews," Milligan said. "No decision on criminal charges will be made until the investigation has been completed."

