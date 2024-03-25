Hoover woman killed in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Tuscaloosa County

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper patrol car seen on Highway 69 South on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

A Hoover woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Tuscaloosa County.

Quinita Banks, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with the 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by George R. Berthaut, 34, of Angie, La.

Troopers said Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 8:07 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 72 mile marker, about one mile south of Tuscaloosa.

No further information was made available and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

