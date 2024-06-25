Hooters to close 'underperforming' restaurants. What does that mean for Wisconsin's one remaining?

Hooters used to have a location inside the Grand Avenue Mall in downtown Milwaukee.

Hooters, the restaurant chain known for leaning heavily into its servers’ sex appeal to attract customers, is closing restaurants in the United States.

That’s according to a statement sent to USA TODAY on Monday that said a “select number” of restaurants will close.

The 41-year-old company only has one location in Wisconsin, in Madison, and as of Tuesday, it's open and is planning to remain open, according to a staff member.

“Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances," Hooters' statement to USA TODAY said. "This brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe."

The statement explained that the closures are coming due to "pressure from current market conditions."

USA TODAY reported that Hooters didn't say which locations will close or when restaurants will close, and the company didn't immediately respond to a Journal Sentinel request for information.

Newspapers in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Texas reported that they had closed local restaurants Monday, USA TODAY said.

Nation's Restaurant News reported that Hooters had 293 restaurants at the end of 2023. That’s a 12% decline from 2018, when the company had 333 locations.

Hooters' closures comes after Red Lobster closed 99 locations, including two in Wisconsin.

What Hooters locations are in Wisconsin?

According to Hooters' website, there's one Wisconsin location. That’s in Madison at 2639 East Springs Dr., near East Towne Mall.

There are no locations in the Milwaukee area. However, Hooters does have a history — and a bit of an odd one at that — in the area.

A Greenfield location was formerly open at 7700 W. Layton Ave., but closed in 2012, according to Journal Sentinel archives.

Another suburban location, at 17105 W. Bluemound Rd. in Brookfield, opened in 2008 and plans were announced in 2023 to demolish the building and open a Café Zupas, according to The Freeman, a Waukesha County newspaper.

Another now-closed Hooters was formerly on West Wisconsin Avenue in the former Grand Avenue Mall.

That location was where Milwaukee counterculture mainstay Bob Watt announced a campaign for mayor, according to archives. The beat poet and folk artist ran on a platform that included opening nude beaches and converting jails into music and art schools.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: There's only one Hooters in Wisconsin. Will it close as part of recent announcement?