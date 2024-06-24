Hooters abruptly closes dozens of locations across US, including these in Florida
Floridians rocked from abruptly losing their Red Lobsters last month must now deal with the latest chain to close locations: Hooters.
“Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores,” the Atlanta-based sports bar chain said in a statement to Nation’s Restaurant News.
A list of closed locations has not been provided by local media outlets have found about 40 Hooters restaurants closed around the country, including at least three in Florida and six in Texas. One of them, in Lakeland, Florida, is said by locals to be the second Hooters ever opened, in 1984.
Over four decades since they opened the first one in Clearwater, Hooters has more than 420 Hooters in 29 countries, according to the company website. Some Hooters locations, including 15 in South Florida, are operated by LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, according to spokesperson Ilona Wolpin, and are not subject to these shutdowns.
Which Hooters locations closed in Florida?
Comparing last year's list of Hooters locations in Florida vs. the current one, and checking Google listings, these Hooters are no longer open.
Gainesville, 3105 SW 34th St.
Lakeland, 3437 South Florida Ave.
Orange Park, 1740 Wells Road
Where is Hooters still open in Florida?
Beachplace, 17 S Atlantic Blvd Suite 304, Fort Lauderdale
Boca Raton, 2240 NW 19th St Suite 1101-A
Bradenton, 4908 14th St W
Brandon, 10023 E Adamo Dr
Cape Coral, 3120 Del Prado Blvd S
Clearwater, 2800 Gulf to Bay Blvd (the original)
Clearwater Beach, 381 Mandalay Ave
Coral Way, 3301 SW 22nd St Unit 104, Miami
Daytona Beach, 2100 W International Speedway Blvd
Destin, 15015 Emerald Coast Pkwy
Doral, 8695 NW 13th Terrace, Miami
Ft. Lauderdale - Cypress Creek, 6345 N Andrews Ave
Fort Myers, 4411 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers Beach, 4411 Cleveland Ave
Hialeah, 680 W 49th St
Jacksonville San Jose, 8938 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville Southside, 4521 Southside Blvd
Kissimmee East, 1201 W Osceola Pkwy
Kissimmee West, 8207 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
Lake Buena Vista, 8510 Palm Pkwy, Orlando
Lakeland II, 3400 US Hwy 98 N
Madiera Beach, 192 Johns Pass, Boardwalk Pl W
Melbourne, 877 S Babcock St
Melbourne West, 695 Palm Bay Rd NE
Naples, 3625 Gateway Ln
Ocala, 2711 SW 27th Ave
Odessa, 16070 State Rd 54
Orlando Airport, 7222 Augusta National Dr
Orlando I Drive, 8801 International Dr
Orlando Kirkman, 5300 FL-435
Panama City Beach, 12709 Front Beach Rd
Pembroke Pines, 7990 Pines Blvd
Pensacola Beach, 400 Quietwater Beach Rd
Port Charlotte, 1360 Tamiami Trail
Port Richey, 5336 Treadway Dr
Sanford, 550 Towne Center Cir
Sarasota, 6507 S Tamiami Trail
Spring Hill, 3437 Commercial Way
St. Petersburg, 4125 4th St N
Sunrise, 3805 N University Dr
Tallahassee, 2000 N Monroe St
Tampa, 4215 W. Hillsborough Ave
Tampa North, 13606 Bruce B Downs Blvd
South Tampa, 4420 West Gandy Blvd
What is Hooters?
The first Hooters opened in Clearwater in 1983, the brainchild of six businessmen and the largest chain in the "brestaurant" genre of restaurants that advertise attractive waitresses in tight shirts and shorts.
"Hooters Girls" wear white tank tops with the "Hootie the Owl" logo and short orange shorts, plus tan pantyhose and reflect what an old version of the employees' handbook (published by the Smoking Gun) called "the look of the 'All American Cheerleader, Surfer, Girl Next Door."
Hooters is known for wings, sandwiches, burgers, seafood, and beer, the annual Hooters Girls calendar, the Miss Hooters Pageant, and for sponsoring NASCAR drivers. This year, Hooters is sponsoring Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports. The company also often supports local charities, sponsors marathons and contributes to local services.
It's also famous for multiple lawsuits over discriminatory hiring practices and for going through a long list of owners. Most recently, in 2019, Hooters was sold to Nord Bay Capital and TriArtisan Capital Advisors.
Contributing: Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune/USA TODAY Network-Florida
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Hooters closed these 'underperforming' Florida, US locations