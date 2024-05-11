Hoosiers in Central Indiana will get two more chances to view northern lights this weekend

Sky gazers who missed the colorful spectacle of the northern lights radiating across the night sky late Friday may get two more chances to witness the rare solar storm.

In a Saturday update, the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center said extreme geomagnetic storms will persist at least through Sunday, creating another opportunity to witness the rare aurora borealis. The aurora was visible across much of the United States on Friday, with reports of sightings in states as far away as Maine, Florida and California. "Weather permitting, they may be visible tonight," the center said on X, formerly Twitter.

What's the view like from Indianapolis?

There's good news for Hoosiers living in Central Indiana where cloud conditions and urban lights made the aurora difficult for some to see. In a telephone interview, Mike Bettwy, operations chief of the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Co, said Hoosiers in Indianapolis and surrounding areas might have a better chance of seeing the aurora today and Sunday.

They can expect clear skies tonight, Bettwy said.

"The aurora itself might be actually a little bit less active than it was last night," he told IndyStar. "I think the ability for you to see it will be better because the skies will be clearing out — at least in the Indianapolis area and that immediate vicinity."

The Space Weather Prediction Center is expecting a secondary peak in the geomagnetic storm Sunday afternoon and well into the evening, giving Hoosiers in Central Indiana a third opportunity to see the aurora this weekend.

"It looks like it could be close to as strong as it was last night," Bettwy said.

Coronal mass ejections from the sun, or bursts of plasma and energy, impacted the Earth's atmosphere causing geometric storms that can result in a strong and vibrant aurora.

Bettwy said a strong burst late Friday and a weaker one this morning will impact the atmosphere tonight into tomorrow, creating a repeat of the activity last night. The stronger the burst, the more colorful the aurora and the farther south it can be seen.

Did any Hoosiers get to see Friday's aurora?

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has received reports of the aurora visibility as far south as Florida and Puerto Rico. While Friday's aurora may have been difficult to see for some in Central Indiana, Hoosiers across the state took to social media to share photos they snapped of the vibrant pink, purple, green and blue colors dazzling the sky.

Pictures where snapped from the sandy beaches of the Indiana Dune, from backyards in Kokomo and other Northwest Indiana towns, and even in Carmel.

How can you see the aurora?

Bettwy said there's a possibility that Hoosiers living in Indianapolis could see the aurora from the city if the activity ends up being very strong. But, he suggests getting away from city lights — especially if you're in the immediate Downtown — to get the best view.

"You are going to be much better if you get away from that light pollution and get out of a city," he said. "But you don't have to go far."

If you're still having trouble seeing the colors from where you are, Bettwy suggests using your smartphone to snap pictures of the night sky. Infrared imagery from phones can pick up things that people cannot see with the naked eye.

"Sometimes people will take a picture of the sky and they're like, 'Well, I don't see anything,' but then they look picture and are like 'oh, I can see it now.' So that's another little tip. Sometimes people get a little treat when they actually look at the photo, because they can see more than what they would have seen with their eyes."

