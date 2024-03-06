Hoosier parents could have easier time finding child care under bill heading to Gov. Holcomb

More Hoosier parents will be eligible for child care assistance under a sweeping bill that lawmakers overwhelmingly approved Thursday.

Senate Bill 2, a priority of Senate Republicans this legislative session, is now heading to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who also named child care access a focus of his this year. The Senate gave final approval to the bill by a 45-2 vote on Wednesday.

More than half of Hoosiers live in what's known as a "child care desert," or a census tract where children outnumber licensed child care slots by at least three to one, according to the Center for American Progress.

The challenge lawmakers faced this session was finding a way to improve access while not outlaying a significant amount of money, since leaders had no intentions of opening up the state budget this year.

So Senate Bill 2 tweaks regulations to help on the supply side: It expands workers' eligibility for certain child care subsidies, creates new kinds of child care centers for underserved areas, reduces age requirements for workers and requires the Family and Social Services Administration to provide a slew of data on subsidies and worker compensation.

The bill's author, Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, calls child care access an infrastructure issue.

"It affects every aspect of our economy," he said on the Senate floor on Jan. 30.

Child care vouchers and employee age requirements

To help child care workers stay in the workforce, state lawmakers want to make it easier for them to find subsidized care for their own children.

The bill makes families of child care employees whose family income is lower than 85% of the state's median ― that cutoff would be roughly $57,000 a year ― eligible for both the federal Child Care and Development Fund, a program that helps low-income families access child care, and state pre-k vouchers, known as On My Way Pre-K.

Currently, the income qualifications for each of those programs varies depending on the size of the family; for a family of four, the cutoff is $45,000 a year,

To help alleviate the dismal child-to-employee ratios, lawmakers also want to reduce certain age requirements. The bill allows a staff member in charge of an infant and toddler room to be at least 18 years old, rather than 21, and allows 16 and 17-year-olds to be counted in those staff ratios for school-age children, provided the teens are never alone with children.

The bill also creates a new type of "substitute" position that child care centers can hire, similar to substitute teachers in schools, so that providers don't have to close down for the day if employees get sick.

A new kind of child care center

The bill establishes a pilot program for a new kind of child care facility: small centers that don't have to abide by as many state regulations as normal ones.

The state would test out at least three "micro facilities" that would provide care to between three and 30 children for at least four hours a day. The idea here is to find lower-cost ways to provide child care access to areas of the state that have a shortage, particularly rural areas.

Lawmakers want to see if this can be done without sacrificing quality or safety, and are asking FSSA to make a determination by Oct. 1, 2026.

FSSA must study worker pay

Senate Bill 2 requires the FSSA's Early Learning Advisory Committee to study and make recommendations on compensation for child care employees by Sept. 30.

FSSA must also publish online a new monthly dashboard that shows what state and federal child care subsidies are available to Hoosiers and how much their copays cost.

Bill has bipartisan support

The bill has progressed easily through both chambers with bipartisan support.

Democrats, who have been sounding the alarm about the child care crisis for years, have expressed a desire to further expand eligibility for certain vouchers and subsidies. But they ultimately praised the final product and voted for the bill nearly unanimously throughout the process.

"In a year where we kept hearing, we're not opening the budget, we're not opening the budget, you had a really difficult needle to thread," Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said on the Senate floor when the bill passed that chamber on Jan. 30. "It's been a great opportunity to work together and show Hoosiers that we can work together and come up with some solutions."

