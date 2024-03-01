Hoosier National Forest reminds visitors caves are closed to protect bats

Indiana’s bat populations are under pressure, and the Hoosier National Forest is reminding would-be spelunkers to stay out of caves until May.

White-nose syndrome, caused by a fungus that started spreading across the U.S. in 2006, can be transferred from cave to cave by hitching a ride on people’s shoes and clothes. Keeping the caves closed reduces this threat and lets the bats hibernate in peace.

White-nose syndrome was first discovered in Indiana in 2009 and state biologists have reported alarming decreases in bat populations in the ensuing years.

How long are Hoosier National Forest caves closed?

To protect the federally endangered, threatened and sensitive bat species in the state, Hoosier National Forest managers keep the caves closed between Sept.1 and April 30.

Penalties for entering the Forest’s caves while they are closed include fines up to $5,000 or up to six months imprisonment.

How white-nose syndrome affects Indiana’s bats

The fungus, Pseudogymnoascus destructans, can grow on a bat’s skin where it’s exposed on the nose, wings and ears. This can be irritating and damaging, causing the bat to wake up earlier than it should during hibernation.

The fungus has a distinct fuzzy white look, which gives the condition its name.

The bat, now awake, will head out of the cave to look for food, but because it is still winter, typical food sources are scarce. This means the bat burns up all its stored energy and will starve to death.

Federal protections: Northern long-eared bats living in Indiana facing extinction, now listed as endangered

What kind of bats are in Indiana?

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources identifies six cave-dwelling bats throughout the state, all of them listed as state endangered except one.

Big brown bats are not under a conservation status and roost in caves, mines and structures in the winter.

Gray bats are state endangered and roost in caves and mines in the winter.

Indiana bats are state endangered and roost in caves and mines in the winter.

Little brown bats are state endangered and roost in caves and mines in the winter.

Northern long-eared bats are state endangered and roost in caves and mines in the winter.

Tri-colored bats are state endangered and roost in caves and mines in the winter.

The Northern long-eared bat is facing extinction due to the spread of a fungus that causes bats to suffer and die from white-nose syndrome.

How has white-nose syndrome affected Indiana’s bats?

In 2009, the year before white-nose syndrome was discovered in the state, biologists counted about 220,315 hibernating bats. By 2020, that number dropped about 17% due to the disease.

Tri-colored bats saw the greatest death rate in that time frame, dropping from a population of 1,163 to only about 100. Little brown bat populations declined 89%, big brown bats dropped 47%, and Indiana bats saw the smallest effects dropping 15%.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

