Hoosier National Forest officials find no negative impacts with Houston South plan

A management project in Hoosier National Forest is moving forward after forestry officials found the proposed logging and controlled burns would have no significant impact on Lake Monroe, a drinking water source for more than 145,000 people.

The U.S. Forestry Service’s Houston South management plan would allow about 4,300 acres of pine and hardwood trees to be harvested, as well as a prescribed fire regimen on 13,500 acres over about a decade or more, a move that some fear will cause sediment to move into the lake.

Chris Thornton, district ranger of the Hoosier National Forest, said during a news conference Friday the Houston South plan would take measures to stop soil erosion from reaching the watershed.

“Historically we've monitored our past projects and found (best management practices) to be 96.5% effective,” Thornton said. “And while that's not perfect, that's still a pretty good grade, and I can assure you that water quality is so very important to us.”

What is Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration?

The USFS says the management plan, which stretches across more than 15,000 acres in Jackson and Lawrence counties will revitalize forest health by reducing stressors.

Stresses in the area include “overcrowding, more periods of drought, higher temperatures, and more storms with higher winds mak(ing) trees more susceptible to pests and pathogens,” Mike Chaveas, forest supervisor said in a news release.

The U.S. Forest Service is working on the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project that would see logging and prescribed burns within the Hoosier National Forest.

Who is opposing the Hoosier National Forest project?

The Indiana Forest Alliance, Monroe County Board of Commissioners, Hoosier Environmental Council and Friends of Lake Monroe filed a lawsuit in January 2023 claiming the project would degrade Lake Monroe’s water quality.

Friends of Lake Monroe put out a report in 2022 saying the steep slopes around the reservoir and slow permeability makes the area “highly susceptible to erosion.” This erosion could transport sediment into the watershed and ultimately the lake, which could deteriorate water quality.

The suit was the second USFS faced while trying to get the project off the ground.

Previous coverage: Hoosier National Forest managers outline Houston South project impact

What measures is USFS planning to stop erosion?

The Houston South plan calls for seeding, mats, water bars, silt fencing and reinforced stream crossings to stop soil from reaching waterways.

“Not only are these preventative measures successful in maintaining water quality, some forest management practices that will be implemented actually improve water quality,” Thornton said.

The service will also use four monitoring stations downstream of the work area to see if there are any changes in water quality due to the project. These have been in operation for several years to give managers a sense of the pre-project conditions, Thornton said.

What’s next for Houston South?

The latest report opens a 45-day objection period for the project.

Individuals and organizations who previously submitted public comments on the project last fall may raise objections only on previously submitted public comments.

Objections can be sent via:

Mail: USDA Forest Service, Objection Reviewing Officer, USDA Forest Service, Eastern Region, Attn: Administrative Review Staff, 626 E. Wisconsin Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53202

Fax: Objection Reviewing Officer at 414-297-3700.

Email: objections-eastern-region@usda.gov. Please put “Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project Supplement” in the subject line.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

