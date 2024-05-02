Hooning leads high-performance car to crash into RTA pole; 1 person injured

A driver is in the hospital after crashing a stolen car into a RTA pole on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Third Street and Abbey Avenue in Dayton.

A white performance car made impact with an RTA at the driver’s side door. Images from the scene showed that the impact bent the pole and caused substantial damage to the car.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman said the car and another vehicle, believed to be a red Chevrolet Camaro, were believed to be hooning and doing donuts on the road before the crash. The second vehicle involved left the scene after the crash.

Police later learned that the car was reported stolen out of Columbus.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Coleman said there was one thing that prevented this crash from having a worse outcome.

“[RTA] said this pole did not have the concrete inside of it. If it did have concrete inside of it, we might have a different outcome,” Coleman said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash and the second vehicle involved is encouraged to call Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677 or the non-emergency dispatch line at (937) 225-4357.