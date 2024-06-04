Hooked on History: Bell family members much-beloved during their time living in Dennison

On Sept. 24, 1897, the family and friends of William H. "Uncle Billy" Bell gathered at his home on Grant Street in Dennison to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Bell, a Civil War veteran, was described by the 1884 History of Tuscarawas County as "a prominent citizen of Dennison."

William H. Bell, his family and friends are pictured at his 70th birthday party at his home in Dennison on Sept. 24, 1897. Bell is likely the bearded man seated in the center of the photo.

His two sons, Calvin and John, were equally well-known in the community, especially John, who had operated a store in town. He is noteworthy because his business partners included William Boyce "W.B." Penn, owner of the W.B. Penn Co., Bowerston's leading retail establishment, and Theodore Lanning, owner of the T. Lanning & Co. department store in Dennison.

A native of Maryland

William H. Bell was born Sept. 16, 1827, in Washington County, Maryland, the son of Daniel and Mary "Polly" Warner Bell. The family moved to Ohio when William was 16, settling in Wilmot in Stark County. In 1855, he married Mary E. Weimer, daughter of the Rev. David Weimer. The Weimers came to Stark County in 1815.

The 1884 History of Tuscarawas County said William was a natural born mechanic and a proficient workman. He was listed as an engineer in the 1860 census.

On May 2, 1864, his National Guard unit was called into federal service for 100 days during the Civil War and became Company K of the 163rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry. The regiment did garrison duty around Washington, D.C., and saw service in the Petersburg, Va., area. Bell was a private. He mustered out with the regiment on Sept. 10, 1864.

The Bell family moved to Bowerston in the late 1870s. John attended the nearby New Hagerstown Academy in Carroll County and then went to work as a clerk in W.B. Penn's store. That was the beginning of a lifelong friendship between John and W.B. Penn. William Bell was listed in the 1880 census as a carpenter, living next to Penn.

Opening a store in Dennison

Then in 1882, the family moved again, this time to Dennison. John went into partnership with Penn, opening the Bell & Penn store on the southeast corner of Grant and Third streets.

John was highly thought of in the community. The Uhrichsville Chronicle later wrote of him, "Few men who have done business in the Twin Cities are more highly respected or have more friends than John H. Bell. He was an ardent church worker, and his character was above reproach. His life was clean. He was opposed to shame. He detested dishonesty and dirt of every kind. He was a splendid model of good citizenship."

William, Mary and John were all members of the Dennison Presbyterian Church.

In 1888, William went on a monthlong trip to visit his old home in Maryland, as well as Washington, D.C., and places in Virginia where he had served during the war. "We hope he may have a pleasant and profitable trip," the Chronicle commented.

Tragedy struck the family when Mary died on April 10, 1891, at age 60.

John eventually bought out W.B. Penn's share in the store and ran it solo for a short time. In 1892, he took on Theodore Lanning, a merchant from Gilmore, as his partner. Lanning eventually bought him out and went on to create a department store that would become the center of Dennison's downtown for decades. The Lanning store, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is now an apartment building.

No luck at squirrel hunting

Calvin Bell, John's older brother, was mentioned frequently in the local newspaper during the 1890s. In the fall of 1892, he went squirrel hunting with W.J. Anderson, C.J. Wagner and A.W. Brown. Bell hunted all day without getting a squirrel.

"One of the men took pity on him and showed him a squirrel in a tree and gave him the first shot," the Chronicle reported, "but he missed and immediately blamed Mr. Anderson for not putting any shot in his cartridges. Coming home in the evening, Mr. Anderson saw a rabbit sitting and told Mr. Wagner to come over and hold it until Mr. Bell could shoot it. He managed to get it this time and nothing was said about the blank cartridges."

William Bell was involved in a lawsuit with the village of Dennison in 1900. He claimed that damage had been done to his property by the village sewer system. A jury in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court ruled in his favor, but the village appealed to the circuit court. The circuit court remanded the case to the common pleas court and ordered a new trial. A second jury ruled in Bell's favor after a two-day trial, awarding him $137.50 ($5,100 in 2024 dollars).

A move to Canton

John, his wife and two children and William moved to Canton in 1902. Just a year later, John died at his home of heart failure at age 44 on Aug. 20, 1903. Residents in the Twin Cities got the news when his old friend, W.B. Penn, telephoned the Chronicle office with the information.

"In Uhrichsville and Dennison many hearts are beating sadly in unison with the crushed and bleeding ones whose home has been bereft by John Bell's death," the newspaper said on Sept. 2, 1903. "If tears of friends could bring them comfort the sorrowing wife and children might cease grieving for a time to give thanks to God that he gave them such a husband and father ‒ such a dear one to love, such a true one to mourn, such a pattern of fidelity to imitate."

William Bell was survived his son by a few years, dying on April 5, 1910, at age 82. The other son, Calvin, died in 1913.

