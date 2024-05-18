Hooded stranger gropes 9-year-old Brooklyn girl on way to school

Cops are hunting for a hooded stranger who molested a 9-year-old Brooklyn girl as she made her way to school, cops said Saturday.

The victim was walking down 59th St. near Eighth Ave. in Borough Park about 7:45 a.m. Thursday when a young man in a gray hooded sweatshirt approached her.

The man lunged at the child, running his hands down her body over her clothing and touching her privates, cops said.

The stranger then ran off, the child, who wasn’t physically harmed in the encounter, told police.

Cops scoured the area for surveillance footage until they recovered images of the groper.

Detectives released the images Saturday in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

The groper is described as light skinned, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 with an average build. He was last seen wearing the hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.