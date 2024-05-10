Hooded gunman who took off in BMW sought for Bronx murder: NYPD

The NYPD on Friday released images of a hooded gunman responsible for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man on a Bronx street corner before taking off in a black BMW, police said.

The black-clad murder suspect crept up to victim Jeffrey Lopez on Beaumont Ave. near E. 187th St. in Belmont — just a few blocks from the Bronx Zoo — just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and fired off several shots.

Lopez was shot in the head, cops said. He stumbled halfway down the block before he collapsed on the street.

“When I got here, he was faceup in front of the Chinese food store bleeding,” a witness who asked not to be named told the Daily News. “He was dead.”

A Yankees cap, cell phone, comb and a disposable phone were found lying in a pool of blood in front of the takeout restaurant.

Medics rushed Lopez to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. His family gathered at the hospital hours after the shooting.

“We just want people to know he was very loved,” one relative said.

Lopez lived three blocks away from where he was shot, cops said. Investigators released recovered surveillance images of the gunman in the hope that someone can recognize him.

Anyone with information regarding his identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.