Honoring valor and sacrifice on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Leesburg and Lady Lake and other communities around Lake County are recognizing the valor and sacrifice of those who served in the Vietnam War in commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

March 29 commemorates the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last American troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration launched in 2012. This year marks a 13-year period of remembrance for the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Reflecting on the solemn sacrifices made during the Vietnam War, town officials in Lady Lake are paying tribute to Mayor Ed Freeman,who served in the U.S. Army from April 1969 to May 1971. Freeman, with the rank of CW-2 (Chief Warrant Officer 2), bravely flew Hueys for an aeroscout company.

Mayor Freeman was honored at the Vietnam Veterans award ceremony held at Recreation Plantation.

The ceremony, sponsored by the Marine League and the Recreation Plantation Veterans, brought together more than 100 veterans, spouses, and widows. Col. Patrick Cramer and Major Gen. Edward Chrystal awarded a commemorative pin to Mayor Freeman and all veterans in attendance.

Col. Patrick Cramer, Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman and Major Gen. Edward Chrystal.

In Leesburg, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter organized a continental breakfast and inspirational talks on Saturday at the Venetian Center at 1 Dozier Circle in Leesburg, featuring retired generals Timothy Sullivan (Fla. Army Nat'l Guard/former county commissioner) and David Coffman (USMC) and music by the Lake County Band; U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, Leesburg City officials, including Al Minner and Allyson Berry, and other government and fire department officials from throughout Lake County, honoring each Vietnam veteran a commemorative Vietnam War lapel pin.

The Civil Air Patrol Cadets the Leesburg High School JROTC and Boy Scouts have provided their assistance along with a visit from a surviving World War II veteran.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Recognizing bravery on National Vietnam War Veterans Day