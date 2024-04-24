Honoring survivors: Community gathers for National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Apr. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — The four Traverse City area women who came forward to speak Tuesday had one thing in common: They all are survivors of violent felony crimes by men.

These women, alongside law enforcement and court officials, spoke Tuesday evening as part of a local commemoration for National Crime Victims' Rights Week, which began Sunday, April 21 and will end Saturday, April 27. The program took place before about 50 people in the Governmental Center.

"This event serves as a solemn, yet powerful reminder of the enduring impact that crime can have on individuals, families and the community as a whole," Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood said. "As a prosecutor, I've witnessed firsthand the impact that crime can have on victims and the challenges that victims of crime face as they navigate the criminal justice system."

"How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors," is the overarching theme for the week this year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime.

Melissa Smith, a victim of aggravating stalking by a family friend who was arrested and charged witn more felony counts earlier this week, offered her personal insight during the program.

For the past five years, Smith said, this man would follow her around, tracking her every move. She eventually found out he had placed a tracking device in her car. This terrorized her and her loved ones.

"I had accepted that this is my story. That it's up to me to change what the story looks like going forward," she said. "That, yes, I am a victim of a crime, but I'm choosing to be a victor in the crime against (me)."

Smith concluded her statement with the hope that sharing her story would help make a difference in the future for other victims.

According to data from the DOJ, in 2022 there were 6.6 million violent crimes in the U.S., including sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault and simple assault. But only 42 percent of those crimes were reported to law enforcement.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said responding to these calls and ensuring that crime victims are treated with respect and that they understand their legal rights "is one of the greatest honors and privileges our profession bestows upon us."

In Traverse City, crime survivors have access to compensation from a victims' fund that's run by the court.

Two of the women who spoke Tuesday night credited that fund with helping to pay for their therapy.

"It's important — now more than ever in an era of unprecedented change in the criminal justice system — that we listen intently to victims and elevate their voices," Shea said.