Honoring local heroes — this year's Lake 100 Community Service Awards winners

New Beginnings founders Steve and Linda Smith and friends celebrate their award at the Lake 100 Community Service Awards gala in Leesburg.

On May 15, the economic development organization Lake 100 hosted its 30th annual Lake County Community Service Awards (CSA) gala recognizing excellence, sacrifice and innovation.

Emcees Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Lake County Tax Collector David Jordan provided words and greetings, and guest speakers Nancy H. Cummings and Dr. Isaac Deas provided inspiration.

Civic leaders from across the county showed up to receive their glass trophies. For starters, the Lake 100 Hall of Fame awards went to Cadie Carter with Carter's ACE Hardware and philanthropist Harlow Middleton.

Of Middleton, presenter Maytte Dusseau praised him on Facebook as "a dear friend and mentor for to many, myself included. He took under his wing a group of kids, the Rascal pack, mostly of single moms and showed them how to be good humans, exposed them to the arts and provided a safe haven for them. It made my heart so happy to see him honored."

Dr. Summer Young with Eustis Lakeside Dental won the 2024 Humanitarian CSA for helping patients and mentoring young students entering the fields of dentistry and orthodontics.

Garnering the 2024 Special Judges CSA were Pastor John Christian, former Leesburg mayor, and New Beginnings Thrift Store in Clermont.

More about New Beginnings: 'Groundbreaking'! New Beginnings offers a fresh start and 'tiny' housing in Groveland

Some other notable awards: Powerhouse Youth Project, 2024 Non-Profit CSA — Powerhouse's mission involves helping young people find their passion and purpose. Co-founder Scott Chevalier received the award for Powerhouse. Nathan J. Shaw Jr., Elliott and Trish Ward, Dawn Langley, Margaret Renaud, Pastor Mike Matheny, and Pastor Doug Anderson along with co-founder Valerie Chevalier, showed up to cheer on the organization.

Bay Street Players, 2024 Arts & Culture CSA — The theater puts on a variety of musicals, comedies and dramas in the historic State Theatre in downtown Eustis. The curtain nearly fell for the company in the aftermath of COVID-19 cancellations, but they managed to keep going and will celebrate their 50th anniversary next season.

MEGA Properties LLC, 2024 Entrepreneur CSA — Property owner MEGA Properties revamped the building known now as business incubator MEGA Workplace at 343 N. Bay St., Eustis, overseeing $300,000 in improvements. George Asbate, Mega Properties’ president, collaborated with UCF in the renovation, and Melissa McHaffie, owner of the Crafted Scent Bar, was the Eustis program's first member.

More about the MEGA Workplace: Corridor aims to bring Lake business owners up to speed

Heather Bigard with Lake-Sumter State College, 2024 Education CSA — The college's seventh president and first woman at the helm, Bigard has ushered in big changes and growth at the school. This year, the college graduated its most students to date and a new education bachelor's degree program to address the current teacher shortage. Other milestones include advances in nursing and allied health, and the creation of the LakeWorks pathway partnership program with Lake Technical College.

Among the local merchants honored, Mount Dora Boating Center and Marina won the CSA for 2024 Small Business; Luna Azul restaurant for medium business and Seacoast Bank for large business.

Other winners include Rob Ern with Halff, 2024 Sports & Athletics CSA; Mayor Tim Murry with City of Clermont Government, 2024 Public Service CSA; Shikita Hill - 2024 Public Safety CSA; Lake Port Square, 2024 Health Care Provider CSA; Harbor Hills Ladies Charity, Harbor Hills Country Club, 2024 Volunteer CSA; Aran Cross Eustis High, 2024 Youth CSA; Jacob Wittman, Leesburg High School, 2024 Youth CSA; Kane Rogers Tavares High; 2024 Youth CSA; Rosanne Brandeburg, 2024 Leadership CSA and Jerry Cobb, 2024 Hall of Fame CSA

Lake 100 is a non-profit member organization founded in 2010, committed to advancing economic development and the private sector in Lake County through education, leadership, and advocacy. Details: lake100.com or email admin@lake100.com.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Community Service Awards honor who's winning at being great in Lake