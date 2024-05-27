Honoring the Fallen: Memorial Day ceremonies held in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Memorial Day ceremonies were held throughout East Texas on Monday to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Tyler Memorial Funeral Home held a a service to honor fallen veterans where attendees sported the colors of the American flag. The ceremony included laying a wreath of red flowers in front of the fallen veterans monument and a 21-gun salute.

In Henderson, service members were honored for their sacrifice as a traditional folding of the flag was conducted at VFW Post 8535.

Mark Owens, a service member, told KETK, he wishes younger generations knew the significance of the holiday and hopes events like the one he attended can spread the word.

Veterans Memorial Highway is the new name of Highway 110 in Whitehouse. The city held a special ceremony on Monday to honor the fallen and to name the highway in remembrance of their sacrifice.

