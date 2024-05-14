Honoring Fallen Heroes: Local police departments celebrate National Police Week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — May 12 kicked off National Police Week and several agencies across the United States are honoring the lives of officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

From candlelight ceremonies to memorial services, local police departments honor brave men and women who lost their lives while serving the community.

The history of National Police Week dates back to 1962, when Former President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The Memorial Service began in 1982 as a gathering in Senate Park in Washington D.C., since the service has grown to a series of events that includes a candlelight Vigil.

Back at home in Hill City, on May 13 the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) and city officials gathered at the base of the Monument Terrace steps for its Regional Memorial Service.

“Today, we gather in honor and recognize the courageous men and women who serve in law enforcement,” said, Terrance C. “Terry” Cole, the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security for Virginia. “Police officers serve as pillars of support in our communities building trust, and fostering positive relationships with the people they serve.”

National Police Week highlights law enforcement’s service and sacrifice and includes special recognition. Police Chief Ryan Zuidema says over 150 law enforcement are killed in the line of duty in the United States.

This is a very somber moment certainly but one that is so important to recocognize and honot the men and women who have made that ultimate sacrifice,” shared Chief Ryan Zuidema, during the memorial service.

The City of Lynchburg has lost about four officers in its history. However, Chief Zuidema emphasized that it is important to honor all officers across the country who have died and their families.

In addition to the event in Lynchburg, on May 14, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual “Law Enforcement Memorial Service.” Starting at 6 p.m., the event will be at the Chatman Baptist Church. Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Haskins will be a guest speaker.

On May 15, the Danville Police Department will begin its second annual “Peace Officers Memorial Service” at the department. The event will start at 10 a.m.





