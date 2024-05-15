Honoring the best: Eddy Awards banquet held at Ohio University Southern

May 15—Sixth grade students who excelled in academics were honored on Thursday at Ohio University Southern.

The Ironton Child Welfare Club hosted its annual Eddy Awards banquet, honoring students who earned a superior score in the Eddy Test, which the club gives to the top 25 percent of students in the grade at Ironton Middle School and St. Lawrence School.

This year's winners are: Ironton Middle School: Trace Fraley, son of Daniel and Shana Fraley; Quinn Holtzapfel, daughter of Bobby Holtzapfel and Sandra Walizer; Regina Kelley, daughter of Justin and Brooklyn Kelley; David Leith, son of Dr. Joseph and Tara Leith; Ellen Rudmann, daughter of

Jim and Beth Rudmann; Olive Simmons, daughter of Cory and Sarah Simmons and Jasmin Ward, daughter of Melvin and Heather Ward.

Students from St. Lawrence Catholic School are: Cohan Dressel, son of Joe and Sarah Dressel; Troy Erlenwein, son of Nick Erlenwein and Natalie Erlenwein and Ella VanHoose, daughter of Trey and Ally VanHoose.

Christi Bare, guidance counselor for St. Lawrence School in Ironton, said the test covers reading, spelling, social studies, mathematics and science.

"The Eddy Award is important to you, not only this evening, but your entire academic career," she said, noting that past recipients have gone on to success.

A video was shown, in which the students gave speeches and told a bit about their biographies, interests and aspirations.

Career goals ranged from working for the Central Intelligence Agency to playing college baseball.

Diane Leith, of the Child Welfare Club, who served as emcee for the evening, told the students the club will support them throughout their schooling.

"Child Welfare is always here for you, backing you and encouraging you," she said. "Keep your priorities on God, family and work and you'll be OK."