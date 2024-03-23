Honoring Acts of Valor
Honoring Acts of Valor
It's also a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer and so much more. Save almost 50%.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Save up to 35% on these cushy, comfy classics at the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Silence wants to shake things up when it comes to climate tech investment. This new angel-style VC firm has already raised $35 million and plans to make dozens of small investments in climate startups to help them apply the tech startup playbook. The Silence team is led by Borja Moreno de los Rios, who acts as a solo general partner for Silence’s original fund.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
Fed officials are expected this week to discuss a strategy for how to slow the shrinking of their massive balance sheet, another tool used to tighten financial conditions over the last two years.
A conversation with Mary Nichols, the former chair of the California Air Resources Board, about how the EV transition is going, and how "both the economy and the environment demand that we can continue on the path we’re on."
GitHub's chief legal officer, Shelley McKinley, has plenty on her plate, what with legal wrangles around its Copilot pair-progammer, as well as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, which was voted through the European Parliament this week as "the world’s first comprehensive AI law." The new legal framework is set to govern AI applications based on their perceived risks, with different rules and stipulations, depending on the application and use case. GitHub, which Microsoft bought for $7.5 billion in 2018, has emerged as one of the most vocal naysayers around one very specific element of the regulations: muddy wording on how the rules might create legal liability for open source software developers.
SpaceX requires employees to agree to some unusual terms related to their stock awards, which have a chilling effect on staff, according to sources and internal documents viewed by TechCrunch. SpaceX also gives itself the right to ban past and present employees from participating in tender offers if they are deemed to have committed “an act of dishonesty against the company” or to have violated written company policies, among other reasons.
The European Union has opened its third formal investigation of a very large platform under the Digital Services Act (DSA), with China's AliExpress earning itself the dubious honor of being the first online marketplace to face formal probe by the Commission. The DSA is the bloc's rebooted e-commerce rules which demand risk assessments and mitigations by larger platforms which face tough penalties (of up to 6% of global annual turnover) for violations.
AI models that play games go back decades, but they generally specialize in one game and always play to win. Google DeepMind researchers have a different goal with their latest creation: a model that learned to play multiple 3D games like a human, but also does its best to understand and act on your verbal instructions. DeepMind's SIMA (scalable instructable multiworld agent) doesn't have any kind of access to the game's internal code or rules; instead, it was trained on many, many hours of video showing gameplay by humans.
Apple will allow iOS developers located in the European Union to distribute apps from the web, rather than from its App Store. The option, which it says will be made available to qualifying developers "later this spring," is being offered in response to the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which puts obligations on how Apple can operate the App Store and iOS, which are designated as "core platform services" under the law. "Web Distribution, available in a software update later this spring, will let authorized developers distribute their iOS apps to EU users directly from a website the developer owns and operates," it writes.
Miami Beach has implemented curfews, raised parking prices and is imposing fines on some short-term rentals.
The European Union's Digital Market Act has gone into effect and Apple has announced required changes. These include the ability to choose other default browsers, rather than Safari.
TikTok’s future is looking increasingly uncertain as President Joe Biden has now come out in support of the measure, one day after it cleared its first legislative hurdle in the House.
The compliance deadline for the six tech giants regulated under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) expired yesterday. Which means Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance/TikTok, Meta and Microsoft are now under active assessment by EU enforcers. The bloc will monitor whether they're abiding by DMA requirements to deal fairly with business users of their regulated core platform services and meeting other legal requirements in areas like data portability, platform interoperability and user choice.
There's more fallout from the DMA, and the first over-the-counter CGM in the US.
A German subsidiary involved in Sam Altman's controvercial crypto blockchain digital identity business, Worldcoin, was reported Friday to have filed a legal challenge against a suspension order from Spain's data protection authority. Earlier this week it emerged that the Spanish authority, the AEPD, had instructed Worldcoin to temporarily stop scanning people's eyeballs or further processing data already collected from people in the market. As we reported Wednesday, the AEPD announced an Article 66 "urgency procedure" against Worldcoin under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), saying it was acting after receiving a number of complaints.
The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce approved advancing a bill that could lead to the banning of TikTok should the app choose not to divest from its China-based parent company, ByteDance.
Meta today is offering more details about how it plans to make its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, interoperable with third-party messaging services, as required by the new EU law, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In addition, Meta now says it will ask third parties to use the Signal protocol, though it may make exceptions to this in the future. Specifically, Meta says that it will only allow third-party developers to use another protocol besides Signal, "if they are able to demonstrate it offers the same security guarantees as Signal."