Honored Vietnam veteran escorts D-Day veterans to Normandy for 80th anniversary

PORTSMOUTH, England (KDVR) — It’s not just Normandy veterans making the trip to France this week to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. One group is being escorted by a war veteran who knows a thing or two about the dangers of combat: a Marine who served in Vietnam and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his valor on the battlefield.

“Well you know, it’s going to be quite an experience,” Harvey Barnum, Jr. told FOX31 while riding a ferry boat across the English Channel, bound for Normandy on Sunday.

One of Colorado’s oldest veterans dies at 106

Like the heroes who arrived in France and were immediately under fire, so was Barnum.

In 1965, days after arriving in Vietnam, his unit was ambushed. His radio operator and commander were killed. Suddenly in charge, he called in artillery support and dragged his commander off the battlefield, only to have him die in Barnum’s arms.

That’s when Barnum mounted a counterattack, evacuated the wounded and led the charge to get the rest of his men to safety.

For his valor, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. He’s such a hero that the U.S. Navy just named a ship after him.

Harvey Barnum, Jr. aboard a ferry

‘There are no atheists on the battlefield’

But ask Barnum — or any military veteran — and they’ll tell you it’s the heroics displayed by D-Day veterans that really stand out. And he’s honored to be in their company headed back to the beaches and battlefields of Normandy.

“They said a few prayers, I’m sure,” Barnum said of those who were there on D-Day. “There are no atheists on the battlefield. I don’t care if you’re a devout Catholic or Jewish or Protestant, or go to church every Sunday. That’s great. There’s some that don’t. But I’m going to tell you, you get in a situation like this, it’s like I said yesterday: my battle buddy was God.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.