Honorary renaming of Reserve Blvd. requested to honor decorated Korean War veteran

A request for a new honorary street renaming of Reserve Boulevard is currently being considered in honor of a highly distinguished local Korean War veteran.

The request would be to honor the memory of Command Sgt. Major (CSM) Cristobal Melendez, a longtime Spring Hill resident who passed away Jan. 15, 2022 at 97 years old.

Spring Hill Parks and Recreation presented the request to the city's Municipal Planning Commission on Monday, where it was approved with a positive recommendation to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, who will cast the final vote Monday, June 17.

During his time of service, CSM Melendez was a member of the 65th Infantry Battalion. Nicknamed the "Borinqueneers," the 65th were a segregated combat infantry consisting primarily of Puerto Rican volunteers.

Many of these soldiers did not speak English, or had ever stepped foot on United States soil, yet were still willing to fight despite not being recognized as equals.

On April 13, 2016, the Borinqueneers were honored in Washington D.C. with the Congressional Gold Medal by then President Barack Obama and members of U.S. Congress.

In May of that same year, former Mayor Rick Graham and BOMA members presented CSM Melendez with a special Key to the City of Spring Hill.

Pending BOMA approval, the goal is to unveil the sign on Friday, June 28. The sign will also be paid for by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

"Just to be clear, this is not a renaming. This is an honorary naming of an existing street," Parks and Recreation Director Kayce Williams said.

"No names will change, and no current signage will change. This will be a small honorary sign that the family approves of, and the BOMA approves of, that will go on the side of the road nowhere near where the road signage it.

