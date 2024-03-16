‘An honor to serve them because they serve us’: Longview church returns from feeding officers at Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KETK) – Calvary Baptist Church in Longview has returned from a special spring break mission trip down to the center of the border crisis.

Members of the congregation took an eight hour drive to feed the workers at the southern border.

The mission is to spread the love of Christ and tell thank you to those working at the border.

“Everything is greatly appreciated, and we thank y’all from the bottom of our hearts,” a Texas Highway Patrol officer said.

Pastor Donnie Barron said they fed under 200 people during the first breakfast on March 14 and the number kept rising to almost 400 officers by Friday afternoon.

The Calvary Baptist Church brought their own food and grills to serve hearty meals.

“Our last meal today was to a trooper that came by and he was number 358 that was served a meal today. He could not just stop telling us thank you and that during the day we’re not able to get good meals and thank you for doing this,” Barron said.

Some members, including a Longview high school student, went into Shelby Park and got a firsthand look at the commitment of the agents

“We were honored to be able to come down and serve them for a couple of days because they’ve been serving our country and are continuing to do that,” Barron said.

Barron said not only did the church leave a mark on their hearts, but they made sure those on the front lines knew that East Texas cares about them.

He added that the church will take another trip back to serve law enforcement on the border.

The date and time for their return will be determined soon.

