Honor roll, athletes and drama club: Vote for this week's Student of the Week

Voting for The State Journal-Register Student of the Week is now open after principals and administrators from local and area schools put forth another three nominations.

The students were nominated based on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, character, public service and participation in clubs and activities.

We will publish a list of Student of the Week nominees every Monday morning at sj-r.com and in print on Tuesday. Voting closes at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Student of the Week is announced online Friday and in print Sunday.

Here are the March 25-29 nominees.

Emma Diveley, Litchfield

Diveley, a senior at Litchfield High School, is ranked number two in her class and is an Illinois State Scholar.

Diveley's nominator, high school principal Juletta Ellis, said Diveley is also a student-athlete and a talented artist.

"We are so lucky to have a student like Emma represent our school," Ellis said.

Diveley plans to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study applied health sciences in the fall.

Olivia Heiple, Rochester

Heiple, a senior at Rochester High School, carries a 4.298 grade point average (weighted) and has achieved high honor roll all four years.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Rochester High School Club U, Student of the Month award winner and Central State Eight Conference Athletic Academic award winner all four years.

Heiple lettered in golf this past fall.

Heiple's nominator was high school principal Jeff Reed.

Aleesa Jones, Brown Co.

Jones, a senior at Brown County High School, is a member of National Honor Society, drama club, scholastic bowl, and student council.

Jones works as a certified nursing assistant.

Jones' nominator, high school principal Pollee Craven, said Jones has future plans of pursuing a degree in nursing that will "help her to leave a positive mark on the world."

