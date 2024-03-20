Honolulu Salary Commission proposes pay raise for City officials amid budget concerns

TechCrunch

About 7 years ago, early insurtech companies promised to disrupt the insurance industry with new tech, but today, most of those companies have either been acquired or are floundering in the public markets. Insurance startups have found success in helping third-party companies "embed" insurance products into their customer journeys to improve sales and retention — instead of buyers actively seeking coverage, insurance might appear as an add-on at the time of customers' flight purchases, for example. Investors seem to be excited about this model, too, though they have made it clear that good economics and healthy traction are crucial factors for startups in the space today.