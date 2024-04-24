Honolulu police arrest 5 attempting to hike up Haiku Stairs

Apr. 24—Honolulu police were ready for potential violators attempting to hike up the closed Haiku Stairs early this morning in Kaneohe.

They arrested five people at 4:30 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Officers also issued three trespass warnings and 11 citations, and two citations for illegal parking, Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu said.

"HPD reminds the public that it is illegal and unsafe to access the Haiku Stairs," Yu said in an email.

The city said that staging for the dismantling and removal of the stairs began Monday.

Kaneohe police announced Monday that it would shift from issuing warnings to actually citing people for second-degree criminal trespassing, a petty misdemeanor.

In the case of the five who arrested, they were released after posting $200 bail.

They are scheduled to appear in court May 21.

