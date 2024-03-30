Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters to reject 3% raise

Mar. 30—The Council chair's post—which in 2023 saw a 60 % pay bump, to $123, 292 annually, up from $76, 968—is currently proposed to have its pay boosted to $126, 712.

The leader of the Honolulu City Council says he will reject a nearly 3 % pay hike recently recommended for his post by the city Salary Commission.

In a written statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Chair Tommy Waters said in advance of the commission's final salary recommendations for fiscal year 2025, to be presented on April 23, that he'll give back any approved raise for his seat.

The Council chair's post—which in 2023 saw a 60 % pay bump, to $123, 292 annually, up from $76, 968—is currently proposed to have its pay boosted to $126, 712.

If approved, Waters' planned raise will take effect July 1.

"I am looking at different options to allow the Honolulu City Council to formally weigh in on the proposed raises and potentially settle this matter ahead of the commission's final recommendations, such as restricting spending, reducing appropriations, or simply giving back any proposed raises individually, " he said.

But Waters stressed that he does not speak for the full Council.

"Until we've had the opportunity to discuss this publicly as a body, I would not presume to know where the other Council members are on this issue, but I suspect that many of our members will support taking some formal action ahead of the commission's final recommendations, " he said.

"As chair of the Council, I believe that it is critical for me to maintain a long-term view of the impacts of the decisions that we make and also ensure that the Council as a whole is in a position where we can focus on legislating and governing, " he added.

He noted that "issues such as housing, public safety, crime, the environment and working to create policies that reflect the unique needs of our people across Oahu is paramount."

"To be clear, I still believe it is a conflict of interest for Council members to vote on our own salaries and will continue to seek a fair and transparent solution, " said Waters. "It is important to note that the Salary Commission is directed by the City Charter, approved by voters.

"The Salary Commission conducts its salary reviews within the framework of the Charter, and is based on an overarching compensation strategy and not based on the existing economic climate or any other considerations the county may be facing, " he added. "Ensuring a balanced budget, and exercising sound spending habits is the kuleana of the mayor and the Council."

With little comment from the public March 19, the Salary Commission—variously appointed by the Council and mayor—recommended a 3 % or greater pay boost for the mayor, managing director, all nine members of the Council and other appointed, high-level city officials.

The collective pay hikes come less than a year after the Council received a controversial 64 % salary increase and the Honolulu mayor's salary jumped nearly 12.6 %.

Tasked with deciding whether to commit to future pay hikes for city employees, the Salary Commission's latest hearing worked to set the city's overall salary schedule for fiscal year 2025, which begins July 1.

Under unanimous vote by the five-member panel, the mayor's annual salary—which in 2023 increased to $209, 856 from $186, 432—will now be $216, 151.68, a 3 % hike.

The new boost well exceeds the Hawaii governor's over-$165, 000 yearly pay.

Likewise, eight members of the Council—which in 2023 received a $44, 400 pay bump that hiked their pay to $113, 304, up from $68, 904—would see their annual pay rise to $116, 712.

In 2023 three Council members—Radiant Cordero, Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola—formally rejected their 64 % pay raises, keeping their Council compensation set at $68, 904.

Meantime, the city managing director's pay also will increase, to $206, 733, above what already was received in 2023, or $200, 712, up from $178, 320. The deputy managing director position will similarly increase to $196, 005, up from $190, 296.

Other high-level city positions are expected to receive a nearly 3.6 % pay hike—due, in part, to existing collective bargaining agreements still being negotiated between the city and Bargaining Unit 13, composed of professional and scientific employees—as the new fiscal year nears.

Some of those positions include :—Prosecuting attorney : to $206, 028 from $198, 888.—Police chief : to $239, 964 from $231, 648.—Fire chief : to $232, 357 from $224, 304.—Corporation counsel : to $199, 788 from $192, 864.

In addition, 14 department heads will see their pay jump to $194, 219 from $187, 488, while 14 deputy department heads will see salary hikes to $184, 274 from $177, 888.

According to the city, the nearly 3.6 % pay increase does not include a nearly 2 % annual step increase to pay per that bargaining unit.

Compensation for all city workers will be included in the mayor's proposed $3.63 billion operating budget, a 6.4 % increase over the city's current $3.41 billion spending plan.

To mull proposed pay increases, a study was conducted by the commission's subcommittee—known as a permitted interaction group, or PIG—that, in part, recommended the Council should have its annual salaries boosted to $116, 712.

The same subcommittee, however, did not recommend a salary increase for the Council chair or the mayor's post above what either of those positions received in 2023.

But before its vote, Salary Commission Chair Malia Espinda said she wanted to see compensation, especially for positions such as Council members, be comparable to the rest of the city's executive manager positions.

Others, such as commissioner Lila Tom, wanted to "ensure consistency " and see pay "preserve a sensible relationship with salaries of other city workers."

For its part, the Mayor's Office says it opposes the city pay raises—including the mayor's salary hike—as well.

Rick Blangiardi's administration claims greater financial challenges such as the expiration of tens of millions of dollars of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 monies, ongoing collective bargaining with city unions and the ability to operate and maintain the city's nearly $10 billion Skyline rail line, are among budgetary concerns.

"The mayor is planning to reject the FY 2025 proposed increase by the Salary Commission, " Scott Humber, the mayor's communications director, said via email.

However, under the City Charter, the Council—not the mayor—has the power to formally approve or reject salary pay increases.

Namely, the Council must achieve a three-quarters vote—or seven members of that body—to jettison in whole or in part the city's next salary schedule.

Meanwhile, though he claimed opposition to his own pay raise, Waters told the Star-Advertiser that the Salary Commission "has been very thoughtful and thorough in their deliberations, with a bigger-picture focus on attracting the best city workers who can provide the best city services to all of us who call Oahu home.

"Allowing the commission's recommendations to move forward would keep the city on track for future generations and hopefully set a framework that prevents the need for a large catch-up pay adjustment ever again, " he said.

Waters added he also recognized the negative public reaction over the 64 % pay hikes many Council members accepted in 2023.

"I understand that last year's message may not have been received as intended, " he said. "However, given the current challenges facing our city and the ones we will likely face in the future, I firmly believe that investing in these positions will attract high-quality candidates and improve the overall caliber of our workforce."