From Honk Hogan to Mona Geesa, Ball State's geese are creatively named for a fundraiser

This year, for Ball State University's annual fundraiser, One Ball State Day, donors had a unique opportunity... to name the campus' resident geese.

That's right: Ball State's new fundraiser "Name a Goose" gave donors the chance to name geese that live on campus.

The waterfowl are known campus-wide for their antics. From blocking walkways to reportedly chasing students, sometimes making them late to class.

The fundraiser jokingly suggests that by naming them, tensions will ease and the geese will be happier.

"Every year, hundreds of Ball State Geese are born nameless, wandering aimlessly through campus in search of identity," the fundraiser page read. "For years, this has been a problem that has gone unsolved, leading to an at-times contentious relationship between the geese and our student body."

Even though the fundraiser was shared to Facebook on April 1, it was no April Fools' joke.

For a $19.18 (a nod to the year the university was founded) donation to the Ball State Fund, donors could "personally give one of these beautiful creatures a name" and receive a digital certificate for giving the goose an identity.

How were names for the Ball State geese decided?

Names were vetted by the university with the following disclaimer:

"Because we respect the dignity of our campus cohabitants, each name will get a thorough vetting, and while we enjoy a good laugh, we reserve the right to reject any name that we feel is inappropriate," the fundraising page read. "If a name is rejected, your gift will not be refunded, so choose wisely, silly goose!"

How much money did Ball State raise from the 'Name a Goose' fundraiser?

It would seem many a silly goose participated, as the fundraiser found success.

They received 238 gifts totaling up to $5,170 — contributing to the grand total of $1,129,883 in donations for Ball State Day.

How many Ball State geese were named?

According to a graphic shared on Facebook, 334 Ball State geese received names as a result of this fundraiser.

What were some of the names the Ball State geese receieved?

Many geese were given names with goose puns and/or after celebrities.

The most common names given to the geese were Lucy Goosey, Duck, Sir Honksalot, Behonkcé and Taylor Swift (Goose Version).

Other names were Honk Hogan, Mona Geesa, Toots McGoose, Goose Willis, Geese Witherspoon and the staff favorite, Josh Honkerson.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Ball State let donors name the geese on campus. Here's a few of the names