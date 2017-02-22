Honey Boo Boo Talks Mama June's Incredible Transformation Following Weight Loss Surgery

Honey Boo Boo and her sister, Pumpkin, have opened up about the top secret transformation that their mother, Mama June, has undergone.

Mama June: From Not to Hot is the WE tv series that follows the family matriarch as she undergoes weight loss surgery. Along the way Honey Boo Boo and the rest of the family get with the new healthy lifestyle.

Honey Boo Boo said that her mother is living a healthier lifestyle and told Inside Edition it is "a happier one."

Personal trainer Kenya Crooks is whipping Mama June into shape like a drill sergeant.

The sisters said that they don't eat a lot of fried chicken anymore, switching it to baked chicken.

The transformation is said to be so dramatic, Honey Boo Boo wonders whether TV viewers might think it's fake.

"Some people are going to say, 'This is not the real her and this is a woman standing in for her,'" Honey Boo Boo said.

The new show also follows Mama June's search for love.

The sisters said Mama June's search is not going well.

"She has met people but she does not stay with them," Honey Boo Boo said.

Mamma June: From Not to Hot premiers Friday on WE tv.

