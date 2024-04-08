‘Honest as I can be’: Downtown Sacramento shooting victim’s memory at odds with past statement

Defense lawyers continued to sow doubt Monday with a victim of Sacramento’s worst mass shooting that left six dead and injured 12 people.

Oshe White, questioned by prosecutor Brad Ng, testified he didn’t lie to Sacramento police officers when a detective interviewed him two days after suffering two gunshot wounds to his back from the April 2022 shooting. But when asked to confirm what he told the detective about defendant Mtula Payton pulling a gun on him, White said Monday he could not remember.

“So you were lying to the detective,” said defense attorney Meghan Cunningham, representing Smiley Martin, one of three men charged in the gunfight along with his brother, Dandrae Martin, and Payton.

“I guess so, in that,” White said.

The line of questioning marked at least a dozen times in which White said Monday he did not recall what happened as bars let out the night of the shooting. As an uncooperative witness, White has been ordered to be placed in custody to compel his testimony. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right when first taking the stand last week.

White went clubbing in downtown Sacramento nearly every weekend two years ago and testified about how different gangs also frequented the area. He testified about walking past a man holding a firearm, only for gunfire to erupt behind him. His cousin, Sergio Harris, was killed in the shooting.

Prosecutors played a video in which groups of people were congregated around Sharif Jewelers about 3 a.m. The crowd is seen scattering as shooting victims fell to the ground.

Cunningham also played a video of White at London nightclub on 10th Street dancing with women and looking at Harris. But White maintained on the stand several times that he doesn’t recall seeing Harris at the club prior to the shooting outside.

“Imma be so honest,” White testified. “Nine times out of 10, I am not looking at no man in the club. I am looking at a female.”

“You’re not just being honest about having seeing (Sergio Harris) that night, are you?” Cunningham said.

“I am being as honest as I can be, ma’am, I don’t know what you want from me,” White said.

White’s cross-examination was scheduled to continue.

In an image captured from surveillance video and labeled by Sacramento police, gang members are identified moments before a shooting April 3, 2022, in downtown Sacramento. Six people were killed and 12 others were wounded in the shootout. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Deandrae and Smiley Martin and Mtula Payton with the murders of three women killed in the gunfight.